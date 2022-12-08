Eco Talk: Christmas trees no exception to benefits of buying local and recycling

It is the start of the holiday season, and fresh Christmas trees are now available either precut or U-cut. There are several reasons to consider a locally grown tree, or at least a New York one.

First, keep your money local. Christmas tree sales generate an estimated $13.8 million in economic impact statewide. More than 300,000 New York-grown trees are sold each year from 750 farms. Also, the fresher the tree, the longer it will hold its needles.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, in 2019 32% of the real Christmas trees purchased were from Christmas tree farms. Other locations to purchase trees include large box chain stores, retail lots, nursery or garden centers, and nonprofit groups or online. While many local growers sell wholesale, these trees are often cut weeks in advance and their quality may decline.

The Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York’s website can help locate a nearby tree farm by simply typing in your zip code. Depending on how far you want to travel, you can have hundreds of farms to choose from.

When using a fresh tree, try not to bring them inside too early as they may not hold up well, especially if you like to have them up well before the holiday or leave them up into the new year. Trees that hold up the best are those that have had a chance to experience a prolonged cold spell, so they become dormant. Also, keeping trees in water helps extend their time indoors.

A simple test to determine the freshness of a precut tree is as simple as bending a needle or two. If the needle breaks, the tree is not as fresh as bending a needle and having it spring back. This is also a good test for determining when your tree has been inside long enough and needs to be recycled. A second test is to pick the tree a few inches off the ground and bump the base of the truck on the ground. If a few needles fall it is OK but if there is a cascade of needles take a pass and look for another tree, possibly at a different lot.

Worried about “bugs” in a fresh-cut tree? Some insects may have chosen your tree to survive the winter prior to harvest. Generally, any insect that comes with your tree is not a threat to you, your home or its contents. To avoid any surprises, leave your tree in a warm area for a few days before bringing it into the house. This allows any insects to wake up there, rather than in your home. Plus, the tree has time to adjust from the cold outdoor temperatures and will not be shocked by coming inside.

When you purchase a pre-cut tree, be sure to cut an inch off the bottom and allow the tree to take up water. If you cut your own tree, place it in water as soon as you arrive home. Trees will take up water, which helps them remain fresh through the holiday season.

Some feel cutting a Christmas tree is bad for the environment. I would disagree, as these trees are grown on farms and are intended to be harvested. Christmas tree farms create local jobs, support the local economy and provide open space and wildlife habitat.

Cayuga County residents can recycle their trees through the Trade-A-Tree program which is sponsored by the Cayuga County Planning Department, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. Bring Christmas trees, once free of decorations, tinsel, wraps and any other foreign objects, to the Natural Resources Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, during the following hours:

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27-30

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3- 6

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9-13

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17-20

Trees, once dropped off, will be chipped into mulch and used in public works projects. You will also receive a certificate for a Colorado blue spruce seedling that can be redeemed on May 12 at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual Tree & Shrub Sale!

The Trade-A-Tree program is a good way to keep trees from being landfilled or dumped by the side of the road. More information can be found at cayugaswcd.org, or call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4.

This year, consider supporting the local economy, giving back to the environment and letting the Christmas spirit live on by recycling your New York-grown tree.