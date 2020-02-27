Eco Talk: Concerns, and cause for optimism, about corn

Maize (Zea mays) is a staple in many diets worldwide; however, in the United States, we call this staple corn. By some estimates, it is produced globally more than any other grain crop, and maize is a source of nutrition for over 20% of the world’s population. There are many commercial uses for corn aside from being a staple in diets. Because of this scientists, more specifically plant breeders (plant geneticists), are concerned this crop may not do well with the effects of a changing climate.
Corn is considered a “cereal” crop, which is loosely defined as a grain utilized in both human and animal food. The word cereal has its origins in Roman mythology after the goddess Ceres, who was associated with crop harvest. Today in the U.S., the word "cereal" is more closely associated with breakfast foods such as cornflakes and oat meal.
Corn was most likely domesticated by humans between 9,000 to 10,000 years ago in Central America and is related to several species of wild grasses that are still found there today. Interestingly, there are over 60 different ways to say the word "corn" in the Mexican language. The English language uses the word corn for several purposes. For example, corn is planted to grow ears of corn from which the corn we eat is called popcorn or sweet corn.
As the world adopts modern corn varieties for production and strives to feed a projected world population of 9 billion people by 2050, there are concerns. Today’s corn varieties have a narrow genetic base, making it less diverse than it was originally. For ease of harvest, corn is planted in rows as a single crop called a monoculture.
Under early cultivation in Central America, corn was grown with beans and squash. Each of the three plants served a role, with the beans using the corn stalk to climb on and the squash providing ground cover to conserve soil moisture and reduce competition from weeds. Today, this planting technique is still being used in many community and backyard gardens. This early technique used by Native Americans is called companion planting.
In addition to lacking genetic diversity, corn is susceptible to drought, insects and diseases. The development of genetically modified corn varieties was intended to address some of these issues, but consumers have expressed concerns with the introduction of GMOs into foods.
Recognizing the value of the corn crop to the world and the threat of a changing climate, a research team comprised of university plant geneticists (plant breeders) is working to expand the genetic base of today’s corn varieties by crossing them with exotic varieties found where maize first originated. Also, there are thousands of varieties offering genetic variability available for use in the U.S. Department of Agriculture seed banks.
There are 20 seed banks across the U.S. that preserve seed genetics of major grain crops, including corn. One is located in our backyard in Geneva! The first seed bank was established in 1947 in Ames, Iowa, and is currently holding over 53,000 varieties of more than 1,400 crop species. Some of the seed in storage in the Ames seed bank is over 50 years old and still has 85% germination.
Given all this, time is not on the side of the plant breeders. Corn is an annual crop and at best takes approximately 10 years of breeding to introduce exotic genetics into high-yielding varieties that can sustain the increasing world population and work to counter the threats of a changing climate. There is some hope as the research team is analyzing how corn genetics modeling can be used to shorten the time needed to identify desirable traits, such as disease resistance or drought tolerance.
This effort falls under the Genones to Field Initiative, which began in 2013. G2F is a public-private funded partnership intended to provide the translation of genomic information. This is similar to the genetic testing advertised on TV for humans, but for corn plants. The results are showing how corn will perform in diverse stressful environments to benefit growers, consumers and society. The Iowa Corn Promotion Board has invested financial resources to aid the initiative.
As we approach 2050, there will be many challenges to address; having this type of groundbreaking research underway gives me hope that both U.S. agriculture and the world population will benefit.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.