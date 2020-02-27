Eco Talk: Concerns, and cause for optimism, about corn

Maize (Zea mays) is a staple in many diets worldwide; however, in the United States, we call this staple corn. By some estimates, it is produced globally more than any other grain crop, and maize is a source of nutrition for over 20% of the world’s population. There are many commercial uses for corn aside from being a staple in diets. Because of this scientists, more specifically plant breeders (plant geneticists), are concerned this crop may not do well with the effects of a changing climate.

Corn is considered a “cereal” crop, which is loosely defined as a grain utilized in both human and animal food. The word cereal has its origins in Roman mythology after the goddess Ceres, who was associated with crop harvest. Today in the U.S., the word "cereal" is more closely associated with breakfast foods such as cornflakes and oat meal.

Corn was most likely domesticated by humans between 9,000 to 10,000 years ago in Central America and is related to several species of wild grasses that are still found there today. Interestingly, there are over 60 different ways to say the word "corn" in the Mexican language. The English language uses the word corn for several purposes. For example, corn is planted to grow ears of corn from which the corn we eat is called popcorn or sweet corn.