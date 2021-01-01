Eco Talk: Consider some environmental resolutions in 2021

We had to forget using paper towels in 2020, as we could not buy them! Were you able to realize other options to paper towels? Estimates indicate each person uses about 45 pounds of paper towels annually. If each of us used one less paper towel in the U.S. every day, about 570 million pounds of paper waste would be reduced each year.

I am still practicing what I refer to as "paper towel conservation" by using kitchen towels for most cleanups. They are easily cleaned with the laundry. I also place most used paper towels in the compost bin, as they are not recyclable curbside, but compost well.

Finally, I suggested buying local foods. Purchasing local helps keep money in the community, supports local farmers and provides delicious, nutritious, fresh food. There are several ways to buy local foods: Join a community supported agriculture (CSA) farm, shop your local farmers market or farm stand in season, or purchase foods from local farms in the grocery store.

I was able to get a fairly good harvest from the vegetable garden this year, but certainly supplemented from the local farm stand. And we recently joined a winter CSA for fresh yummy greens!