Eco Talk: Consider some environmental resolutions in 2021

Happy New Year! 2020 has thankfully concluded. I wanted to reflect back to last year’s column to see if what I proposed starting 2020 made sense, and how I applied my own suggestions/resolutions!
First, the idea of making New Year’s resolutions began 4,000 years ago with the Babylonians. They made promises to their gods to pay their debts and return borrowed items. These promises could be considered the beginning of present-day New Year’s resolutions.
In spite of the tradition’s religious roots, most New Year’s resolutions are made to ourselves and not to gods. Statistically, the average resolution lasts two weeks; plus they tend to focus on our health, money, relationships and perhaps the environment?
I have been working from home since mid-March due to the pandemic and made efforts to reduce my impact on the environment. Below are my suggestions for 2020, followed by my results:
I suggested composting to keep food waste out of the landfill, where it creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas contributing to climate change. The finished compost is used to fertilize plants, avoiding the purchase of chemical fertilizers.
I have been composting for almost 30 years, and realize the benefits it has for my vegetable garden. In 2020, I was able to spend extra time gardening and even moved the pile to a new location.
I also suggested cooking from scratch. Packaged convenience foods have minimal nutrition, and are usually sweetened, fortified, preserved and “flavor-enhanced” to be edible. Significant amounts of energy, oil, water and trees are also used in their production.
In 2020, we increased cooking at home and realized how much better we felt. While we still indulged in a weekly takeout order or two, we definitely reduced our dining out.
I suggested avoiding fast fashion. Inexpensive clothing is sold to be worn only one or two seasons. The fashion industry is a top worldwide polluter, using petroleum-based synthetic fabric and dyes. Fossil fuels are used during both manufacturing and shipping. Recycled or vintage clothing use less water and chemicals than virgin fabric.
There was little or no need to purchase new clothing, since I was working from home. I have been digging in my closet, discovering some perfectly good clothing to wear!
I also suggested hanging the laundry to dry. Clothes dryers use 15-20% of the domestic energy in the U.S. and emit an estimated 60 tons of climate-changing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.
For decades, I hung most clothes in the house to dry, but admit that I use the dryer for linens. I will need to evaluate this practice for 2021, because if everyone used a clothesline or drying racks weekly, the savings would be enough to close several power plants.
We had to forget using paper towels in 2020, as we could not buy them! Were you able to realize other options to paper towels? Estimates indicate each person uses about 45 pounds of paper towels annually. If each of us used one less paper towel in the U.S. every day, about 570 million pounds of paper waste would be reduced each year.
I am still practicing what I refer to as "paper towel conservation" by using kitchen towels for most cleanups. They are easily cleaned with the laundry. I also place most used paper towels in the compost bin, as they are not recyclable curbside, but compost well.
Finally, I suggested buying local foods. Purchasing local helps keep money in the community, supports local farmers and provides delicious, nutritious, fresh food. There are several ways to buy local foods: Join a community supported agriculture (CSA) farm, shop your local farmers market or farm stand in season, or purchase foods from local farms in the grocery store.
I was able to get a fairly good harvest from the vegetable garden this year, but certainly supplemented from the local farm stand. And we recently joined a winter CSA for fresh yummy greens!
Dealing with the circumstances of a worldwide pandemic gave me time to reflect how to continue making small steps toward reducing our impact on the environment. I hope you will join or continue with me on this journey. Through our collective steps and thoughtful actions, we may avoid wasting money and have a positive environmental impact.
It seems that the Babylonians knew the importance of planning for the future, and we might consider taking this lesson from the past. Have a happy, safe and healthy new year!
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.