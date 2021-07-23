Eco Talk: COVID-19 showing farmers markets are essential

I hope everyone has been able to enjoy fresh, local sweet corn and other locally grown fruits and vegetables that are now available at local farm markets, roadside farm stands, farmers markets and even grocery stores. To help recognize the arrival of this bounty, the Farmers Market Coalition is celebrating with the 22nd annual National Farmers Market Week Aug. 1-7.
National Farmers Market Week was originally started by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to highlight the essential role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system. The campaign runs the first full week of August every year, and is officially recognized with a USDA proclamation.
The National Farmers Market Week campaign continues to be an important reminder that our local fruit and vegetable farmers, and the farmers markets where they offer the efforts of their hard work for sale, are an essential part of our local food system. When COVID-19 hit last year, we all experienced what can happen when there are disruptions to supply chains.
By supporting local farmers markets and recognizing them as essential businesses, we are supporting our local economies. Local food systems, where food is grown locally and sold directly to consumers, are resilient and dependable. When the pandemic hit, farmers market managers were some of the first to implement strategies to accommodate public health protocols.
Farmers markets continue to be a safe shopping environment. Outdoor markets have unlimited air circulation, sunlight and the ability to continue to practice social distancing by spreading out vendors, all of which helps reduce potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
Those who seek out and appreciate locally grown foods are referred to as “locavores.” The refocus on local foods began in the late 1980s, and is continuing to grow. Many feel this is a sustainable approach to farming while providing other benefits to the local economy and the environment.
When food is purchased locally, the cost of transportation is reduced compared to food that is grown elsewhere and either trucked, railed or flown in. The cost of transportation is added to the price you pay; however, there is a cost to the environment in fuel usage and emissions discharge.
Many consumers do not realize that fruits and vegetables can lose some of their nutritional value when picked up for shipping, or during transportation. Purchasing locally grown food not only reduces the carbon footprint created by the transportation, there is also a positive benefit to the local economy. Economic studies show that farmers spend the money they receive from produce sales locally.
When talking about locally grown produce, I will ask how “local” is defined. This definition can vary depending on an individual’s perspective. I have heard "local" defined to be within the state or region, within a certain mile radius or towns surrounding larger cities. Certainly closer is better, but we may not be able to source all foods we seek locally.
Prior to the world changing due to a global pandemic, a "farm to" movement was underway, the result of a revival that began over the last 30 years or so. The main focus of the "farm to" movement is having locally produced foods served in restaurants, school cafeterias and other institutions.
Those venues implementing "farm to" utilize farmers markets, farm produce stands, local produce auctions and even community supported agriculture (CSAs) as a source for local products. Restaurants that source locally often identify the farms they are either working with directly or are sourcing from by using chalk or white boards, noting the farms on their menus or displaying a table tent.
You too can be part of the "farm to" movement and help recognize National Farmers Market Week by purchasing seasonally available fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and even meats and dairy products, such as cheese, from local farmers at farmers markets, and preparing them in tasty dishes for the table in your home. Many times, the farmer will have recipe suggestions for you to try!
To find a local farmers market, see the table with this column or visit the Farmer’s Market Federation of New York’s website. You may be surprised how many there are operating near you.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.