Eco Talk: COVID-19 showing farmers markets are essential

Farmers markets in the Cayuga County area

Auburn Farmers Co-op Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the parking lot across from Curley's, 96 State St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-8609.

Aurora Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Wells College boathouse on Route 90, Aurora, and 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Patrick Tavern, Main Street and Dublin Hill Road, Aurora. For more information, call (315) 364-3248.

Cato Village Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in Old Mott Park on Route 34, Cato. For more information, call (315) 480-1940.

Downtown Auburn Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 258-9820.

Moravia Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia. For more information, call (315) 730-1412.

Port Byron Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Schasel Park, Route 31, Port Byron. For more information, call (315) 776-9543.

Owasco Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays under the town shelter at 7198 Owasco Road, Owasco. For more information, call (315) 253-9021.

Owasco Valley Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW fairgrounds on Adams Street, Moravia. For more information, call (315) 406-3762.

Seneca Falls Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at People's Park, 15 Water St., Seneca Falls. Visit facebook.com/senecafallsfarmersmarket.

Skaneateles Farmers Market: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Austin Park Pavilion parking lot, 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles. For more information, call (315) 685-3473.