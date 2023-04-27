There are several topics related to lawn care that are drawing my attention. Perhaps this is based on the hum of lawn mowers in the distance. No doubt, lawn mowing season has begun!

The recent unusually warm weather, sunshine and rain brought the grass plants out of their winter dormancy. Mowing the lawn gives many of us a reason to go outdoors after being cooped up from a long winter, but keeping the mower in the garage a little longer may be more beneficial for your lawn and the environment.

First, I want us to consider having a less-than-perfect lawn. Lawns consisting of only grass go against nature. Plus, many of the current species of grass in our lawns are not native and have replaced native vegetation. We know that native species are adapted to our climate, have a deeper rooting system that aids in reducing erosion, and can be a food source for wildlife.

Next, hold off on fertilizing the lawn. Research indicates a strong lawn can sustain itself with nutrients released from the soil and grass clippings that are left in place. Also, the many individual turf grass plants making up a lawn are now using their energy to make healthy roots. When they receive nitrogen fertilizer too early, it stimulates leaf growth and detracts from strong root development.

If you must fertilize, do so in the fall. Ideally, take a soil sample to analyze what nutrients, if any, are needed. Should you need to fertilize, do so with the right rate and at the right time to create strong plants and a dense lawn to out-compete the weeds. Believe it or not, over fertilization can encourage weed growth.

Have you heard about No Mow May? The purpose is to allow the plants that bloom in your lawn a chance to flower, thus offering pollinators a food source. These plants are often considered weeds — dandelions, violets and winter henbit to name a few — and are good early-season sources of pollen for many pollinator species. I have already observed bumblebees out looking for flowers offering pollen during recent warm days.

First started in the United Kingdom, No Mow May is gaining popularity in the United States. In 2020, residents in Appleton, Wisconsin, convinced their City Council to suspend the city’s weed ordinance for the month of May. Homeowners choosing to participate register in advance and receive lawn signs indicating their commitment to No Mow May.

No Mow May is not for everyone, as there are drawbacks, and once June hits adjusting the lawn to mowing involves certain steps. However, there may be some areas of your current lawn that can be left unmown, or a garden that is not weeded and mulched to encourage early season flowering plants.

For a healthy lawn, try to mow as high as you can and remove only 1/3 of the leaf blade. Remember: During dry spells and drought, a healthy lawn will naturally go dormant. While the lawn may appear to be dead, the individual plants are saving energy and watering is not required. A healthy lawn will green up once cooler temperatures and rain arrive.

There are some simple and easy non-pesticide measures, which focus on good cultural practices to control many broadleaf weeds. The first is to mow no less than 2.5 inches high and preferably at 3 to 3.5 inches. It is easy to adjust your mowing height by running the mower a few feet and measuring the height of the remaining grass leaf. You can then adjust the mower blade height up or down. Mowing too low can “scalp” the lawn, causing undue stress to the individual turf plants.

If you are leaving clumps of grass, the height of the mower blade needs to be adjusted.

There are an estimated 900,000 acres in lawns in New York state, accounting for about 75% of the managed turf grass in the state. By comparison, New York state grows just over 1 million acres of corn each year. So what you and your neighbors do collectively to manage your lawns really does make a difference to the environment.

A properly maintained lawn, even with a few weeds, can be an environmental asset. Yet a poorly maintained lawn, whether from neglect, poor management or the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides, can be an environmental liability.

To explore your lawn care options, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office for soil sampling information and assistance with other questions you may have.