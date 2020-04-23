Eco Talk: Don't take your eye off the spotted lanternfly

On Nov. 29, 2017, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed that a SLF adult was found for the first time in New York state. This particular SLF was found dead in Delaware County and is thought to have come to New York on an interstate shipment as a possible hitch hiker. This incident is an important reminder that invasive species can move from one location to the next a number of different ways.

When not hitchhiking, the normal movement of the SLF is by walking, jumping and even flying short distances. Any long-distance spread or movement usually occurs with the aid of people moving materials infested with egg masses. The SLF will lay its eggs on the smooth surfaces of tree trunks; however, any smooth surface such as brick, stone, wood pallets, firewood and even dead plants will do. The egg masses are yellow-brown in color, but become covered with a gray, waxy coating before they hatch into nymphs.

The SLF is a potential threat to several important agricultural crops in New York, such as grapes, apples, peaches, hops and forest trees. In forests, hardwoods are of particular concern, especially walnut trees. The SLF has a wide range of host plants from which they suck sap from young stems and leaves. The SLF adults seem to feed on a few select species of plants. Over a period of several years, this intense feeding activity can kill the tree, especially young or stressed trees.