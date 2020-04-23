Eco Talk: Don't take your eye off the spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making it was into New York state since first being identified in Pennsylvania in 2014. While there are currently no confirmed infestations in New York, the state Integrated Pest Management Distribution Map, last updated March 13, indicates that individual finds of SLF have been identified in a few neighboring counties to both Seneca and Cayuga. This is too close for comfort, and many studying this invasive insect pest feel there is a good chance for establishment in New York in the near future.
The SLF is native to China, India and Vietnam. When accidentally introduced to Korea it became a major pest, attacking an estimated 65 different plant species. Of those 65 species, about 25 either grow naturally or are agricultural crops in the U.S.
The SLF is a member of the plant-hopper family of insects. SLF is on the large size for a plant-hopper, measuring an inch long and half an inch wide when at rest. The SLF adult is found as early as July into December. The adult females will lay eggs starting in September through November. All SLF adults die during the winter with only the egg masses overwintering; they then hatch during May and June.
When the adult SLF is at rest, the wings covering the body are gray with black spots. When the underwings are exposed, patches of red and black with a white band are visible. The head and legs are black; the body is yellow with black bands, resembling a lantern. Young lanternflies, called nymphs, hatch from eggs laid by the adult female. The nymphs are black with white spots and develop red patches as they grow into adults. Color photos of the SLF, at various life stages, are on the state IPM website under the "invasive pest" tab.
On Nov. 29, 2017, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed that a SLF adult was found for the first time in New York state. This particular SLF was found dead in Delaware County and is thought to have come to New York on an interstate shipment as a possible hitch hiker. This incident is an important reminder that invasive species can move from one location to the next a number of different ways.
When not hitchhiking, the normal movement of the SLF is by walking, jumping and even flying short distances. Any long-distance spread or movement usually occurs with the aid of people moving materials infested with egg masses. The SLF will lay its eggs on the smooth surfaces of tree trunks; however, any smooth surface such as brick, stone, wood pallets, firewood and even dead plants will do. The egg masses are yellow-brown in color, but become covered with a gray, waxy coating before they hatch into nymphs.
The SLF is a potential threat to several important agricultural crops in New York, such as grapes, apples, peaches, hops and forest trees. In forests, hardwoods are of particular concern, especially walnut trees. The SLF has a wide range of host plants from which they suck sap from young stems and leaves. The SLF adults seem to feed on a few select species of plants. Over a period of several years, this intense feeding activity can kill the tree, especially young or stressed trees.
The SLF prefers the “tree of heaven,” which is an invasive tree originally introduced from China in the 1700s as an ornamental. This tree is commonly referred to as Chinese sumac or stinking sumac, and grows rapidly, reaching a height of 80 feet. It is found along roadsides, forest edges and on limestone outcroppings, plus it will thrive on land abandoned in urban areas. When the leaves and other plant parts are crushed a foul smell is produced, which has been described to smell like cat urine or burnt peanut butter.
NYSDAM is working with federal, state and local agencies to educate communities about the SLF to stop establishment of this potential economically and environmentally devastating pest. It will be through the vigilance of the public to spot and report any suspected findings to the Division of Plant Industry at (800) 554-4501 or plants@agriclture.ny.gov, or to local Cornell Cooperative Extension offices.
More information about SLF can be found at https://nysipm.cornell.edu/environment/invasive-species-exotic-pests/spotted-lanternfly, which also provides a suggested method for monitoring the SLF. Those traveling in and through the quarantine zone can review the SLF Checklist. If we remain vigilant for this pest, we may be able to slow its establishment.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!