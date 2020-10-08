Eco Talk: Each kind of paint has a different method of disposal

Oil-based paint often has the word “alkyd” on the label. Alkyd is a synthetic oil that reduces the manufacturing cost over a natural oil-based paint using linseed oil. Mineral spirits or turpentine are needed to cut the oil for cleanup. The oil in the oil-based paint is combustible and is considered a hazardous waste; therefore, it should be turned in during a household chemical collection event to prevent damage to the environment.

Most of the paint sold today is water-based paint and often has the word “acrylic” or “latex” on the label. In this case, the paint is made with water and a resin binder. Since it is made with water, it can be cleaned up with water.

If you determine the water-based paint you have is unusable, then how do you dispose of it properly? The Oct. 17 event will not be accepting water-based paints.

The first step is to remove and throw the lid in the trash. No need to recycle the lid, as it most likely has paint on it and is trash.

Next, if the can of paint is less than half full, add clay-based kitty litter (the less expensive kind) or another absorbent material so the can is now 3/4 full. Stir the paint/kitty litter mixture. If there is still liquid paint, add more kitty litter and stir again.