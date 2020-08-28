Eco Talk: Electronics, chemicals recycling programs coming back

Fortunately, the contractor accepting these items captures the Freon for recycling. Typical appliances containing Freon include window and portable air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dorm size refrigerators and other cooling appliances such as wine and beer coolers. The event will accept all Freon containing appliances as long as they are under 40 pounds in weight.

Please save any obsolete or broken electronics such as TVs, microwaves, computers, computer monitors, fax machines, copiers, stereo and audio equipment, personal digital assistants, game consoles, cell phones and all the cords that go with each device. These items are referred to as e-waste and will be responsibly recycled during the Sept. 26 event. Pre-registration will also be required and will be handled by CCE Cayuga County on their website.

There are many benefits to recycling your unwanted electronics, also referred to as e-waste. You will keep potentially hazardous materials out of the waste stream that can end up in landfills while conserving natural resources such as water and raw minerals mined from the ground; plus avoid air and water pollution associated with the mining of raw materials. Additionally, there are connections in all steps to greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.