Eco Talk: Environmentally friendly resolutions for 2023

The end of another year is here. By tradition, you may be ready to make some New Year’s resolutions!

The origins of New Year’s resolutions trace back to the ancient Babylonians. They made promises to their gods to pay off debts and return anything they borrowed. These promises, by some, are considered the beginning of present-day New Year’s resolutions.

Today, rather than making promises to the gods, most people make resolutions for themselves. These modern-day resolutions are about health, money and relationships. Perhaps you might consider making one or two to reduce your impact on the environment?

Through some thoughtful actions, you can avoid both wasting money, improve your health and have a positive environmental impact. In past Eco Talk articles I have suggested:

• Consider composting. Composting keeps food waste out of our landfills where it creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, contributing to climate change. The finished compost can be used to fertilize landscaping, thus avoiding the purchase of expensive chemical fertilizers. Your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office can provide information about how to start a compost pile.

• Start cooking from scratch. From farm-to-factory to store-to-table, processed, packaged convenience foods have utilized energy, oil, water and trees. Also, processed foods contain little to no nutritional value and usually have to be sweetened, fortified, preserved and “flavor enhanced” to be edible. Try batch cooking on weekends, utilize meal planning tools, and look for cookbooks specializing in easy, fast food preparation. All of these tools can make cooking from scratch easier. Start scratch cooking one or two days a week, or complete a batch-cooking session every weekend, and then work up from there. Check with your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office for recipes and tips.

• Avoid fast fashion. Americans have embraced clothing that is inexpensive and often worn for only one or two seasons. The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, after the oil industry. Fast fashion utilizes petroleum-based synthetic fabric and dyes, plus fossil fuels are used during manufacturing and shipping. Recycled and vintage clothing use less water and chemicals than virgin fabric. This year, consider purchasing some of your clothing either vintage or secondhand (it’s also better for your wallet) or strive to purchase clothing made in the U.S. Consider timeless styles and high-quality materials so the clothing will last.

• Hang your laundry to dry. According to some sources, commercial, industrial and residential clothes dryers use 15%-20% of the domestic energy in the U.S. Clothes dryers use five to 10 times more power than washing machines. A study conducted in 2007 found clothes dryers in U.S. homes emitted 60.33 tons of climate-changing carbon dioxide. If Americans used a clothesline or drying racks once a week, the savings could allow for the closure of several coal-fired or nuclear power plants.

• Forget the paper towels. I understand how easy it is to rip a towel off the roll. But this practice generates 13 billion pounds of paper towel waste each year, or 45 pounds used per person. In fact, using one less paper towel a day per person could save approximately 570 million pounds of paper waste each year. Try using cotton towels and fabric napkins that can be dropped into the laundry with your clothes. If you need to use paper towels, remember they can be composted. With a little practice, skipping the paper towels will become automatic. (I am still working on this!)

• Buy local foods. Purchasing local keeps dollars in our community, supports local farmers and provides delicious, fresh food for the family. There are several ways to buy local foods. Consider joining a CSA (community-supported agriculture), shop your local farmers market or farm stand in season, or purchase foods from local farms in the grocery store. When the distance food needs to travel — referred to as food miles — is reduced, the carbon footprint from that food is also reduced, plus local farms are supported. Local food is shown to have more nutrients than food that is shipped long distances.

Resolutions are about looking to the future. As we start the new year, take time to consider the potential impact your actions may have on the environment and look for ways to reduce any negative impact. It seems that the ancient Babylonians knew the importance of planning for the future and we might consider taking this lesson from the past. Have a happy and healthy new year!