Eco Talk: Fact and fiction about the spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is the invasive insect pest that has been in the news since its discovery in Pennsylvania in 2014. Now that it has made its way to the Finger Lakes, we need to prepare for the implications of its establishment in our area. While a lot is known about SLF in its native range of China, India and Vietnam, there is still much to learn about it here in the northeastern U.S.
Those studying the SLF, especially our extension colleagues with Penn State University, have been generously sharing their findings to help everyone prepare. They are also discovering myths and misconceptions surrounding SLF and its control.
Hopefully by now everyone can identify the various life stages of the SLF. Color photos of the spotted lanternfly, at various life stages, are on the USDA Pest Alert website, and each Cornell Cooperative Extension office can help identify the pest as well. Currently, the SLF is surviving the winter as eggs which were laid by females this past fall. Once temperatures drop below freezing, the adults die.
Penn State extension associate Heather Leach receives calls and emails from concerned residents and has heard questionable methods for SLF control. The methods are usually lacking in science or research. We thank her for sharing some of the questionable control methods and providing the facts to counterbalance the claim.
MYTH: Pressure washing destroys spotted lanternfly eggs. While pressure washing may physically remove egg masses from surfaces, there is no evidence that it kills the eggs. Additionally, high-pressure sprays can cause permanent damage to trees and other living plants.
FACT: The most effective way to destroy egg masses is to scrape them off using a plastic card or putty knife. Then, place the masses into a bag or container with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and toss into the trash. They also can be smashed or burned.
MYTH: Milkweed is toxic to the spotted lanternfly. Milkweed leaves contains toxins that can be harmful to most species of birds and mammals, so these potential milkweed predators avoid them.
FACT: There is no science currently showing that milkweed is poisonous to the SLF. Milkweed is the only host plant of the monarch butterfly. By planting native milkweed species, property owners can support this important pollinator.
MYTH: The spotted lanternfly needs tree of heaven to reproduce. Tree of heaven is an invasive tree originally introduced from China in the 1700s as an ornamental tree. It can now be found along roadsides, forest edges and on limestone outcroppings, plus it will thrive on land abandoned in urban areas.
FACT: While the tree of heaven is the SLF’s preferred host, they can produce offspring without it. Researchers have found that development from egg to adult was slightly faster when SLF had access to tree of heaven. This suggests that it is a good host for them. Since tree of heaven is attractive to SLF, their removal if possible is recommended.
MYTH: Homemade sprays are safe and effective. While we may want to try home remedies that include household items such as dish soap, glass cleaner, vinegar, salt, garlic and chili/cayenne peppers, these homemade sprays may cause harm to humans, pets and plants. Also, homemade remedies often do not have precise directions, may not be effective, and can violate state pesticide laws if you use them to try to kill a pest.
FACT: Currently nonchemical control methods such as destroying egg masses, using fly swatters to control adult insects, trapping them and eliminating the tree of heaven are recommended. Should you choose chemical control, use a registered insecticide by consulting the state Integrated Pest Management website found at nysipm.cornell.edu for an updated listing of insecticides registered for use in the control of SLF in New York, and you can consult your county Cornell Cooperative Extension office.
MYTH: Spotted lanternflies are luminescent.
FACT: This may be the result of the pest’s name. SLF do not glow or light up.
As we prepare to address SLF in the Finger Lakes, we need to remain vigilant by monitoring their establishment as well as seeking sound guidance for their control. Be careful of what you read and share by understanding the source of the information and what type of research has gone into the suggested control method. It will take all of us to keep this pest in check to avoid potential devastation to our local agricultural crops and the environment.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.