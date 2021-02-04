Eco Talk: Fact and fiction about the spotted lanternfly

FACT: The most effective way to destroy egg masses is to scrape them off using a plastic card or putty knife. Then, place the masses into a bag or container with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and toss into the trash. They also can be smashed or burned.

MYTH: Milkweed is toxic to the spotted lanternfly. Milkweed leaves contains toxins that can be harmful to most species of birds and mammals, so these potential milkweed predators avoid them.

FACT: There is no science currently showing that milkweed is poisonous to the SLF. Milkweed is the only host plant of the monarch butterfly. By planting native milkweed species, property owners can support this important pollinator.

MYTH: The spotted lanternfly needs tree of heaven to reproduce. Tree of heaven is an invasive tree originally introduced from China in the 1700s as an ornamental tree. It can now be found along roadsides, forest edges and on limestone outcroppings, plus it will thrive on land abandoned in urban areas.

FACT: While the tree of heaven is the SLF’s preferred host, they can produce offspring without it. Researchers have found that development from egg to adult was slightly faster when SLF had access to tree of heaven. This suggests that it is a good host for them. Since tree of heaven is attractive to SLF, their removal if possible is recommended.