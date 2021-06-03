Eco Talk: Fall electronics, waste collections scheduled

The Cayuga Recycles partners are holding a Residential Tire Round-Up on Saturday, June 12. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through noon, with preregistration required by going to reg.cce.cornell.edu/TireRound-Up2021_205 or to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website and clicking on the registration tab in the black ribbon at the top. Those without access to a computer can call the extension office at (315) 255-1183 and make an appointment over the phone during normal business hours.
There are still a few time slots available, but organizers believe the event will be full by June 12. Registration is required to prevent backups and to allow for social distancing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches in diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches are $5 each. Tires are measured using the outside diameter, plus tires can be on or off the rim.
Please come prepared to remain in your vehicle, with a face mask covering your nose and mouth. Volunteers and staff will also have a face mask and will work to remain socially distanced as they unload for you. Also, please have a count of the number of tires you are bringing and please have the correct change, as no change will be given to reduce close contact. You can also pay by check, made payable to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.
There is a 40-tire limit per household and vehicle — no businesses, please. You are asked to bring the tires in fairly clean condition. Please take a few minutes to hose them off and allow them to dry if possible. This will allow our volunteers to stay clean and dry for as long as possible.
Clean tires from farms that have been used for holding bunk covers in place will be accepted; however, this event cannot accept tractor tires. Farms with questions about bringing significant quantities of tires should call the extension at (315) 255-1183 well in advance of the event.
If you have passenger car and light truck tires laying around, or know of someone who does, please consider disposing of them in a responsible manner rather than allowing them to continue to collect water and be a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. Proper disposal of waste tires and reducing standing water on your property will help reduce the chance of being visited by those annoying and potentially disease-carrying mosquitoes this summer.
In addition, mark your calendars, as the Cayuga Recycles partners have also scheduled two events this fall. The fall electronics collection will be held Sept. 25 by registration only, and the household hazardous waste collection will be held Oct. 16 by registration only. Once you are registered for a time slot, the location will be provided to you. It is expected that registration will open on Aug. 1 for electronics and Sept. 1 for household hazardous waste.
More information about the electronics recycling and household hazardous waste events will be coming later this summer. If you have questions about registering for the two fall events, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.