Eco Talk: Fall electronics, waste collections scheduled

The Cayuga Recycles partners are holding a Residential Tire Round-Up on Saturday, June 12. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through noon, with preregistration required by going to reg.cce.cornell.edu/TireRound-Up2021_205 or to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website and clicking on the registration tab in the black ribbon at the top. Those without access to a computer can call the extension office at (315) 255-1183 and make an appointment over the phone during normal business hours.

There are still a few time slots available, but organizers believe the event will be full by June 12. Registration is required to prevent backups and to allow for social distancing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches in diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches are $5 each. Tires are measured using the outside diameter, plus tires can be on or off the rim.

Please come prepared to remain in your vehicle, with a face mask covering your nose and mouth. Volunteers and staff will also have a face mask and will work to remain socially distanced as they unload for you. Also, please have a count of the number of tires you are bringing and please have the correct change, as no change will be given to reduce close contact. You can also pay by check, made payable to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.