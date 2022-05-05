Eco Talk: Farm sales to consumers high in New York

When was the last time you purchased directly from a farmer? How many direct purchases have you made in the past month? We are fortunate in the Finger Lakes region to have many options for purchasing directly from a farm. These types of sales can include both fresh foods and processed or value-added products such as bottled milk, cheese, meat, wine and jams, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

We as consumers have the opportunity to buy fresh local products from local farmers through a variety of options. These include on-farm stores and farm stands, seasonal farmers markets, pick-your-own, online sales, roadside stands and subscriptions to community-supported agriculture. Nationally, on-farm stores and farm stands account for over half of the direct-to-consumer sales, with the remaining taking place through the other categories just listed.

For the purposes of the 2020 Local Foods Marketing Practices Survey conducted by NASS in its recently released report, a local or regionally produced food is a product that is transported less than 400 miles or within the state it is produced. This is a larger definition of local than some may consider or require. For instance, some local farmers markets require that a major percentage of products offered for sale are grown on the farm and that the farm is physically located within 25 miles of the market. This is designed to ensure freshness of products, reduce food transportation miles and help support local farmers.

In spite of the seemingly generous definition of local, the 2020 Local Foods Marketing Practices Survey found that 78% of the farms in the U.S. sold their direct-to-market products within 100 miles of the farm.

According to the 2020 Local Foods Marketing Practices Survey, the Southwest and Northeast have the most farms engaged in direct sales of food, with 25,644 and 26,707 farms, respectively. Within the Northeast region, Pennsylvania and New York ranked second and third, respectively, and Maine was fifth within the top five states by value of total direct food sales.

Texas led the nation in the number of farms selling directly to consumers, with almost 8,000 farms engaged in direct market sales. California led in sales directly to consumers, earning $284 million. New York ranked second in the number of operations with over 5,700 and third in sales directly to consumers with over $187 million. Other sales include to retailers, institutions and local intermediary businesses.

In 2020, 20% of New York farms produced and sold food locally though direct marketing, generating $584 million across the state. The money that is generated through local sales stays in the local economies.

There are benefits to buying locally grown and produced farm products. These include reduced transportation costs and the reduction of greenhouse gases associated with forms of transportation. Also, food that is harvested and transported long distances can lose some of its nutritional value and even taste. I think about strawberries that come to New York from other states; they look beautiful and tempting, but they never seem to taste as good as those grown locally and picked fresh in June!

The NASS study also determined that there were approximately 314,000 people involved in making decisions for farms that sold directly to consumers in 2020, of which 57% were men and 43% were women. Even though women were slightly less than half in this category, women making decisions on farms with direct-to-consumer sales is the highest category with women in the decision-making position when compared to other farm categories in the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

In March of 2021, Penn State University released the results of a study that found direct-to-consumer sales was greater in Pennsylvania counties with more woman-owned farms that were located near urban and suburban centers. These farms tended to be smaller, averaging below 50 acres and less than $10,000 annually in farm sales income. Woman-owned farms also were more specialized, often offering agricultural tourism activities that attract visitors to the farm.

New York farmers are currently working to get their fields and hoop house crops ready for the many direct-to-consumer markets. Farmers markets and farm stands will be opening soon and as the growing season progresses, be sure to see what each week brings in tasty fresh local foods. Doing so will provide you and your family with nutritious food, help support your local farmer and the local economy, and reduce the impact on the environment.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

