Whether it's for health reasons, environmental sustainability or supporting local businesses, the demand for locally grown food has increased. Fortunately, the warm spring weather is here, meaning farmers markets are beginning to open. Farmers markets allow consumers and producers/farmers to connect directly and foster a sense of community.
By shopping at a farmers market, consumers can directly support the community by purchasing produce straight from the source. This allows producers to receive fair prices, helping them sustain their businesses. Often, these farms have been in production for generations. Shopping locally can help ensure agriculture remains strong here in Cayuga County for years to come. Farmers are hard-working individuals passionate about producing the best quality fruits, vegetables, dairy and other fresh products. Consumers can directly communicate with farmers to learn what goes into food production and the conservation measures they have in place to help preserve farmland.
Shopping at a farmer's market is the best way to purchase fresh, nutrient-dense, seasonal produce. When purchasing products from a supermarket, fruits and vegetables are sometimes harvested early to ensure shelf life. Depending on transportation and storage time, fruits and vegetables can suffer significant nutrient degradation. At a farmer's market, the product typically travels only within the county, meaning the fruits and veggies can remain on the plant until peak ripeness. Peak ripeness means maximum flavor and nutritional benefit. Be sure to check with the vendors to see when different produce will be available throughout the growing season.
Other than being out in the fresh air, another joy of a farmer's market is finding products that might not be available in the stores. Get there early so the shelves are stocked, and be sure to ask vendors about their different products. You might just find your new favorite food.
The Auburn Farmers Co-op Market will open June 1 and run through Oct. 31. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The market can be found in the parking lot at 96 State St., across from Curley's Restaurant, in Auburn. Parking is free for all customers. Check the market out on Facebook or auburnfarmerscoopmarketinc.com for more information.
The Auburn Farmers Co-op Market accepts SNAP EBT. When using SNAP benefits at the farmers market, consumers can get $2 in tokens plus $2 in healthy bucks for every $2 spent on SNAP-eligible products. The tokens and healthy bucks can then be used to purchase more fresh produce from the farmers market.
New York has over 400 farmers markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile markets. Cayuga County is home to many other farmers markets as well. Check your local listing to find one near you. For any local farmers markets, please reach out to Cornell Cooperative Extension to see how they can provide assistance.
New York farmers markets illustrate the importance of local, sustainable and community-centric agriculture. These markets serve as direct connections for farmers and consumers, offering fresh, nutritious produce while promoting economic growth and environmental stewardship. The support provided by consumers allows local farmers to thrive, preserving the state's rich agricultural history. So, the next time you're looking to connect with your community and find flavorful, wholesome food, head down to your local farmers market.
Frank Clarke is an agricultural environmental sustainability educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. He can be reached at fc357@cornell.edu or (315) 255-1183.