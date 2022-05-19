Eco Talk: Fertilizing, mowing height and other lawn care tips

There are an estimated 2.8 million acres of home lawns in the state, and what we do with our home lawns individually and collectively makes a difference to the environment.

Lawns are an open area of closely mown grass associated with a house, garden or park. Our current concept of lawn care developed after World War II as suburbs were created. Levittown, New York, is one of the first planned large-scale subdivisions, and each of the over 17,000 homes had its own lawn.

The ideal perfect lawn has evolved over time to be grass only. Yet many of the current species of grasses used are not native, and have since replaced native vegetation. We know that native species are adapted to our climate, have a deep rooting system that aids in reducing erosion, and are a food source for wildlife.

For those wanting to maintain a dense, vigorous lawn, choosing the right mixture of grasses is important. Cool season grasses fit our environment. Most cool season grasses today are improved Kentucky bluegrass varieties, which spread by rhizomes that intertwine and form a strong, dense sod. Perennial ryegrass is often used to renovate or establish a lawn; however, it should be a small percentage of the total seed mix. Annual ryegrass is not suggested, as it lasts only one season when mowed.

Mowing at the correct height promotes a dense lawn that is not as vulnerable to weeds, insects and disease, and can stand up to outdoor play from people and pets. The higher the mowing height, the deeper the root system.

Now that the lawn is growing quickly, you will need to mow more often, perhaps every five days, then reduce to every seven to 14 days for the remainder of the season. You are not mowing frequently enough if you have piles of clippings. And be sure to keep the blade sharp!

When you mow, only remove a third of the leaf blade. Remember: During dry spells and drought, a healthy lawn will naturally go dormant. While it looks like it is dead, the individual plants are saving energy, and watering is not required or helpful to the lawn or environment. A healthy lawn will green up once cooler temperatures and rain arrive.

Forget the fertilizer! A strong lawn can sustain itself with nutrients released from the soil and grass clippings. Also, the many individual turf grass plants are just now fully waking up and their energy is going to make healthy roots. When they receive a shot of nitrogen fertilizer too early, it stimulates leaf growth and stops strong root development.

If you do choose to fertilize, do so late summer into the fall. Ideally, take a soil sample to analyze what nutrients, if any, are needed. Should you need to fertilize, do so with the right rate and at the right time to create strong plants and a dense lawn to out-compete weeds. Believe it or not, over-fertilization can encourage weed growth.

Always read the label before applying fertilizer to ensure you are applying the right rate and remember to leave the clippings. Leaving the grass clippings reduces the amount of fertilizer needed because the clippings decompose and recycle plant nutrients back.

There are some simple good cultural practices to help control many broadleaf weeds. The first is to mow no less than 2.5 inches high, and preferably at 3 to 3.5 inches. It is easy to adjust your mowing height by running the mower a few feet and measuring the height of the remaining grass leaf. You can then adjust the blade height up or down.

If you have been overrun with dandelions and other broadleaf weeds, surprisingly the best time to control them is in the fall. Plants start storing root reserves in mid-September through November, making them more susceptible to weed killers (herbicides). When applied at the right time, the herbicide enters the plant, travels to the root with the food reserves and kills the plant completely.

If you are interested in controlling weeds in your lawn with an herbicide, be sure to read the label and carefully follow the directions.

A properly maintained lawn, even with a few weeds, can be an environmental asset. But a poorly maintained lawn, whether from neglect, poor management or the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides, can be an environmental liability.

To explore your lawn care options, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office for soil sampling information and assistance with other questions you may have.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

