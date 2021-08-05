Eco Talk: First step in promoting soil health is awareness

Soil is considered to be the skin of the earth, and when healthy, is capable of supporting plant life that is so critical to life on earth as we know it. As humans, we tend to ignore this critical and limited resource. With more than 80% of Americans living, working and playing in urban areas, there is a disconnect between people and soil.
So, what is soil? Simply put, soil originates when rocks are weathered; however, soil is a dynamic natural resource. Soil is comprised of minerals, water, gases, organic material and living creatures, including soil microbes and tiny animals.
The living creatures are part of a thriving metropolis consisting of thousands of living organisms, including small animals, insects and numerous forms of fungi called mycorrhizae, along with bacteria, protozoa and even algae. When all these are in balance, the soil is considered to be healthy.
Different types of soil provide different habitats for the microorganisms that live in it. Since these are living creatures they, too, along with the plant roots, require air and water to live. Depending on where and when a sample is taken, one can find thousands of algae and amoebas along with millions of different bacteria in just a teaspoon of healthy, fertile soil.
Soil scientists consider five major factors in the soil-forming process. These factors are climate, organisms, topography and drainage of the land, the parent material or rock that will become the soil, and time. It can take centuries and even millennia for soil to be created.
Many are surprised to learn that there are actually people who study soil. These scientists have found that there is a lot going on in soil that is often overlooked. Soil scientists who study this natural resource covering the Earth’s dry surfaces evaluate its biological, chemical and physical properties, along with its fertility. When combined, these properties provide information about the management needs for crop production.
In addition to providing a medium and structure for crop production, soils also capture and clean rain and snowfall, hold carbon as organic matter and provide a home for the thousands of living organisms inhabiting healthy soils. Many often overlook the importance of soil as a living, natural resource and its connection to the services it provides to humans.
Recently, Dr. Erica Wohldmann with California State University, Northridge, worked with a team of researchers to study how people view and interact with soil. The study area was Los Angeles County, which has a significant amount of asphalt and cement in downtown areas, but also forested areas as well as other areas covered with grasses and shrubs.
Early survey results indicate that most people were maintaining some type of green space. Some were using fertilizer that included compost and worm castings, and an even smaller group was using pesticides, as needed. Many indicated that they observed earthworms in the soil, which indicated to them that the soil was healthy.
Dr. Wohldmann also found that a majority of the people were concerned about the health of their soil and of the planet. To learn more about this ongoing work, visit treepeople.org’s website and search for the Healthy Soils, Healthy Communicates initiative.
Soil scientists have been raising concern about the need to preserve soil in areas capable of feeding a growing world population while also planning for the effects of climate change. For the past 30 years, New York has become one of the leaders in the advancement of soil health. Through research, outreach and policy, effective partnerships have been implemented to provide resilience against extreme weather events while striving to reduce impacts from climate change.
We can join our farm neighbors and work toward being good stewards of the land and promoting the benefits of soil and its health on both our agricultural land and in urban landscapes.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.