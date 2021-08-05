Eco Talk: First step in promoting soil health is awareness

Soil is considered to be the skin of the earth, and when healthy, is capable of supporting plant life that is so critical to life on earth as we know it. As humans, we tend to ignore this critical and limited resource. With more than 80% of Americans living, working and playing in urban areas, there is a disconnect between people and soil.

So, what is soil? Simply put, soil originates when rocks are weathered; however, soil is a dynamic natural resource. Soil is comprised of minerals, water, gases, organic material and living creatures, including soil microbes and tiny animals.

The living creatures are part of a thriving metropolis consisting of thousands of living organisms, including small animals, insects and numerous forms of fungi called mycorrhizae, along with bacteria, protozoa and even algae. When all these are in balance, the soil is considered to be healthy.

Different types of soil provide different habitats for the microorganisms that live in it. Since these are living creatures they, too, along with the plant roots, require air and water to live. Depending on where and when a sample is taken, one can find thousands of algae and amoebas along with millions of different bacteria in just a teaspoon of healthy, fertile soil.