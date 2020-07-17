Eco Talk: Food waste a front in fight against climate change

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is produced when organic materials — such as food scraps, yard waste and paper products like newspapers and paper bags — decompose under conditions lacking air, such as in landfills. When these materials are allowed to compost with access to air, the finished product is a desirable nutrient-rich organic material that can be used in gardens, lawns and landscape plantings.

The state DEC estimates when the Food Donation and Food Scrap Recycling Act is implemented, over 250,000 tons of food will be diverted from the landfill. To achieve this, large food waste generators such as grocery stores, colleges and restaurants are required to separate excess edible food for donation and recycle the remainder. A quick search of our major grocery stores websites indicates they are already diverting millions of pounds of food waste and other materials from their stores.

There are small changes we all can make that will have lasting impacts on the amount of food wasted in our individual households. These include, but are not limited to: planning meals before food shopping and following the shopping list; planning portion sizes and saving leftovers for meals throughout the week; and properly storing or freezing food items to prevent spoiling.