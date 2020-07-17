Eco Talk: Food waste a front in fight against climate change

I just finished a webinar attended by people from around the world about our changing climate, and how it will impact what we eat by 2050. I had never really considered the changing climate from this perspective, and did not realize how many of my favorite foods will be affected. Coffee drinkers and tea lovers are potentially in for a big surprise as coffee plantations may disappear, tea leaves are changing in flavor, and it is predicted that foods could become less nutritious!
One of the actions suggested to slow climate change is to reduce food waste. Would you believe that Americans annually, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website, waste approximately 25% of the food we purchase, and it is valued at $1,000? I am guilty of being wasteful, as I have thrown unprepared food into my compost bin and have tossed forgotten leftovers into the trash.
The Ohio Food Scraps Recovery Initiative website indicates that in one year, a typical household throws away approximately 474 pounds of food. They further estimate that if this amount of food waste was generated by all U.S. households, it could be piled onto a football field and would reach over five miles high.
Supermarkets are considered to be one of the biggest generators of food waste. Recognizing this, the state of New York last year passed the Food Donation and Food Scrap Recycling Act, which will go into effect in January 2022. When in effect, healthy food will be directed to disadvantaged New York families, and food scraps will be recycled. The state DEC estimates that food scraps make up approximately 20% of the state’s residential waste stream, which then contributes an even greater percentage of landfill-produced methane.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is produced when organic materials — such as food scraps, yard waste and paper products like newspapers and paper bags — decompose under conditions lacking air, such as in landfills. When these materials are allowed to compost with access to air, the finished product is a desirable nutrient-rich organic material that can be used in gardens, lawns and landscape plantings.
The state DEC estimates when the Food Donation and Food Scrap Recycling Act is implemented, over 250,000 tons of food will be diverted from the landfill. To achieve this, large food waste generators such as grocery stores, colleges and restaurants are required to separate excess edible food for donation and recycle the remainder. A quick search of our major grocery stores websites indicates they are already diverting millions of pounds of food waste and other materials from their stores.
There are small changes we all can make that will have lasting impacts on the amount of food wasted in our individual households. These include, but are not limited to: planning meals before food shopping and following the shopping list; planning portion sizes and saving leftovers for meals throughout the week; and properly storing or freezing food items to prevent spoiling.
Other considerations include asking for smaller or splitting larger portions at restaurants, and taking any leftovers with you — then, be sure to eat them! Some studies show that only half of diners take leftovers home. Yet an Ohio State University researcher learned that diners waste far less food when they are educated about the harm their leftovers have on the environment. However, when the diners knew that the food they are leaving was going to be composted instead of landfilled, the educational benefit disappeared. More about this research study can be found at news.osu.edu/worries-about-food-waste-appear-to-vanish-when-diners-know-scraps-go-to-compost.
If the current economic and COVID-19 circumstances have not already prompted you to think about stretching your food dollars and reducing the amount of food you may be wasting, let’s get started! SaveTheFood.com has tips on meal planning, using leftovers, waste fighting recipes and storage tips.
Many have revitalized backyard vegetable gardens. Composting any leftovers and food scrapes is an excellent way to reduce landfill contributions, plus you get the benefit of nutrient-rich compost for the vegetable garden. If you want to start small-scale or backyard composting, Cornell University has information at cwmi.css.cornell.edu/smallscale.htm, while others may find vermiculture, the use of worms to eat and digest food scraps, of interest with information at cwmi.css.cornell.edu/vermicompost.htm.
Let’s all take a few minutes each day to think about how our actions may be impacting the future availability of our favorite foods as a result of the changing climate, and take steps to reduce that impact.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
