Eco Talk: Freon collection event to take place in Cayuga County

If you still have used button cell, rechargeable and lithium-containing batteries, continue to hold on to them for a future recycling event. Still saving used alkaline batteries, such as AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt? No need to, as these no longer contain mercury and can be thrown away in the trash. Our neighboring county has several locations for collection of alkaline batteries, but Cayuga County does not at this time.

Wondering what to do with the clothing, shoes and other household items you just cleaned out of your closet? There are various opportunities to recycle textiles; we just have to look. Both for-profit and nonprofit organizations will accept clean, dry textiles and small household appliances. What is placed in the bins is sorted and is resold or sent to developing countries.