Eco Talk: Freon collection event to take place in Cayuga County

If you, like many of your neighbors, have been cleaning parts of your home and storage areas, you may have discovered some items and are now wondering how to dispose of them. I may have a few suggestions for you, so keep reading!
The Cayuga Recycles partners have announced a Freon Collection Recycling Event for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19, this event will be a little different from past events, but it is still free! The first difference is you will need to preregister and wear a mask when interacting with staff and volunteers during the event.
So what is Freon, and why a specific recycling event? Freon is a general term used when referring to chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), a gas or liquid containing the elements carbon and fluorine, plus other gases. Freon is used as a refrigerant in appliances to make things cool. It is colorless, odorless, non-flammable and non-corrosive, but is a known contributor to the depletion of the ozone layer in the upper atmosphere.
Fortunately, the contractor accepting these items at the Freon Collection Recycling Event captures the Freon for proper disposal. Typical appliances containing Freon include window and portable air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dorm-size refrigerators and other cooling appliances, such as wine and beer coolers. The event will accept all Freon containing appliances as long as they are under 40 pounds in weight.
The next COVID-19 related change is the location for drop-off. Those who preregister will choose a time slot to arrive between 9 a.m. and noon. Once registered, a reply email will announce the location of the event. Based on past events, we anticipate receiving 300 to 400 items during this time frame and want to keep it running smoothly; your cooperation is appreciated.
More information about Freon recycling can be found on Cayuga County’s website at cayugacounty.us/699/Solid-Waste-Management-and-Recycling. Registration for the Freon Collection Recycling Event is being handled by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County on its website under the "Upcoming Events" tab, or go to reg.cce.cornell.edu/FreonCollection-2020_205. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 for assistance.
Now, you might still be wondering about other electronic items, such as computers, TVs and other items typically collected during Cayuga Recycles events. Please continue to hold on to them, as planning for a separate electronics event for this fall is underway.
Have you changed your compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) to LEDs and are wondering what to do with the CFLs? They can be taken to local big box home improvement stores. The CFLs should be sealed individually in plastic bags for safe transportation and disposal at the store. There are typically plastic bags available at the stores for you to return the bulbs at a later time.
If you still have used button cell, rechargeable and lithium-containing batteries, continue to hold on to them for a future recycling event. Still saving used alkaline batteries, such as AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt? No need to, as these no longer contain mercury and can be thrown away in the trash. Our neighboring county has several locations for collection of alkaline batteries, but Cayuga County does not at this time.
Wondering what to do with the clothing, shoes and other household items you just cleaned out of your closet? There are various opportunities to recycle textiles; we just have to look. Both for-profit and nonprofit organizations will accept clean, dry textiles and small household appliances. What is placed in the bins is sorted and is resold or sent to developing countries.
Yes, even the fiber from textiles can be recycled! Items that cannot be reused in their original form because they are ripped or stained can be repurposed into industrial rags, insulation, stuffing for upholstery, carpet padding and sometimes paper products. According to the nonprofit Council for Textile Recycling, 45% of the collected textiles are exported to other countries as secondhand clothing; 30% is recycled and turned into wiping rags used in industrial settings and as absorbents; 20% is recycled into fibers used to make insulation, carpet padding and materials used by the automotive industry; and the remaining 5% is waste.
Do you have other items to recycle? Try Earth 911 (search.earth911.com) and upon entering your zip code and what you want to recycle, you may be provided with some local options.
By participating in recycling events and seeking recycling options, you will be protecting our natural resources and the environment for future generations.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!