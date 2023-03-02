If anyone asked me recently about what I have been up to, my reply was “fun with skunks,” which brought a puzzled look. I have been working to have skunks removed from under the back deck of the house! This response actually brings a nod of understanding, perhaps a wrinkling of one’s nose and a sympathetic story in response.

I actually like skunks, and appreciate them for the purpose they have in nature. I do not, however, care for them living under the deck and driving the dog crazy. Nor do I like the anticipation of running into one with the dog or having my cat surprise one, and then dealing with the aftermath.

I believe my appreciation for skunks initially comes from a high school friend who had a de-scented pet skunk. It was quite friendly, acted like a cat and was very active at night.

Currently, there are only a few states will allow skunks to be kept as pets with additional rules and requirements. New York is not one. Where they can be kept, it is suggested that the domesticated skunks come from a breeder and not from the wild.

Domesticated skunks are de-scented between 2 and 5 weeks of age. Some consider this cruel, as de-scented skunks no longer has their natural defense to protect themselves from predators — especially if they should escape. Unlike cats and dogs, skunks do not have a homing instinct, and will not be able to find their way home.

In the wild, skunks are among the top three carriers of rabies, along with raccoons and bats. All domesticated pets should be vaccinated against rabies. Most animals avoid skunks due to their smelly spray.

In the wild, skunks have a varied diet of insects, small rodents, fruits and vegetables, and will invade bird nests for eggs. Some will also take advantage of garbage, and have a fondness for cat food. Many who feed feral cat populations are surprised to find skunks helping themselves.

So, back to “fun with skunks.” I found two holes dug under the deck this fall and filled them in, only to find them dug out again. I placed a spotlight on the area, and the activity calmed down. Then, the first of the year, there was activity again and the dog was eager to investigate. The activity again calmed until two weeks ago.

Skunks will sleep during cold winter temperatures in “sleeping dens.” There can be several skunks, up to eight per den. They become active in February to mate, returning to their dens and having their young during April into May. There are four to six babies, called kits, in a litter. The kits remain in the den for eight weeks. Interestingly, a group of skunks is called a “stench” — so descriptive!

Speaking of stench, there are many words used to describe the smell of their spray. It is a very heavy liquid produced in the anal glands found right under the tail. All animals that eat meat have anal glands. It just so happens that the skunk’s glands are highly evolved into a defense mechanism.

The spray contains several chemical compounds, which have a concentration of sulfur. Sulfur is the chemical element that gives rotten eggs their awful smell. Depending on how close you are to the spray, there are varying degrees of smell.

Skunks have natural predators; however, research shows that less than 5% of skunk deaths are due to predators such as coyotes, foxes, mountain lions, badgers and even large owls. Usually, the stench is too much for most animals, yet birds to do not have a strong sense of smell and will eat skunks. Perhaps not surprisingly, cars are the major cause of skunk deaths.

So, back to “fun with skunks” again. I finally contacted a wildlife control company to have them trapped. While I do like skunks, I do not need to have them living under the deck.

It was interesting to see how the traps were set, and once the skunks were trapped, how they were removed. I noted they approached the trapped skunks with a black plastic bag in front so the skunks could not see them. If they do see you they will take their defensive stance, raise their tail and let you have it. Not a good situation for anyone.

I invested in having the area around the deck armored with heavy wire to prevent other skunks from using the dens that were just vacated. I am glad I did, as a week later I found evidence of more digging and was happy to see that the armoring held. Apparently, skunks will move from one den to another. I wish this "new" one well.