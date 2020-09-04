Eco Talk: Genetically modified mosquitoes aren't just 'Jurassic Park'

Recently, I was listening to a radio program that was discussing the pending release of genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida, and immediately I thought of "Jurassic Park." Obviously mosquitoes are much smaller than dinosaurs, plus there are over 3,000 species of mosquitoes worldwide. There are approximately 175 species known to live in the U.S., and the New York Department of Health website reports there are about 70 different species of mosquitoes that call New York state home.
"Jurassic Park" fans may recall that the dinosaurs were genetically modified to be only female. The scientists, secretly working on the island, felt without males, the females should not be able to reproduce — but then the book, and the movie it was made into, would have ended there.
With the current genetically modified mosquitoes, many governing organizations, including the U.S. Food and Drug Agency and now the Environmental Protect Agency, are monitoring and permitting their release. Plus, these mosquitoes are genetically modified to be all male, and are of one species of mosquito, the Aedes aegypti.
Why genetically modify one species of mosquitoes to be all males? First, we need to understand the pesky mosquito a little better. It is only the female mosquito that actually bites and can transmit disease. The female uses the protein found in the blood to produce eggs.
The female mosquito has a tube-like mouth part, called a proboscis, that pierces the skin to consume blood. The amount of blood they withdraw is so small it goes unnoticed; however, the saliva of the mosquito can cause a skin irritation, with some people being more allergic than others to the mosquito’s bite.
As a reminder, mosquitoes live and breed in many different places. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in or near water, and their offspring "grow up" in water before emerging as adults. Mosquitoes can be controlled by managing water. Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can transmit disease, lay their eggs in very small amounts of standing water. Around the home, these small amounts of water can be found in flowerpots, birdbaths and even discarded tires.
Once the female mosquito lays her eggs, only seven to 10 days in the standing water are needed for them to hatch and grow into flying, biting, annoying pests. Even though summer is winding down, we should still be checking for any standing sources of water to reduce these pests.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito, while not found in New York, was the cause of concern several years ago, as it is capable of carrying the Zika virus. This mosquito species is also capable of transmitting other viruses, such as dengue and yellow fever. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is actually invasive to Florida and is becoming resistant to insecticides used for control.
Upon approval, the use of genetically modified mosquitoes should decrease the amount of insecticides used, providing a benefit to the environment and allowing local municipal financial resources to be directed toward other municipal projects. Some estimates have the cost of insecticide sprays, which are becoming less effective, placed in the millions of dollars.
Last month, a Mosquito Control Board in the Florida Keys approved a pilot program to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes in 2021. Again, the mosquitoes being released will be male, carrying a genetic variant that will produce offspring that should die before they are mature and starting biting.
Through the approval process, the FDA has determined since the modified mosquitoes will not cure or treat a disease but are intended to limit a mosquito population, they would be functioning as a pesticide. This has shifted the oversight and approval for release from the FDA to the EPA, as the EPA approves pesticides.
The EPA will regulate genetically modified mosquitoes in the same manner as a chemical pesticide. The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act gives the EPA the authority to regulate pesticide products to protect applicators, consumers and the environment.
Research is being conducted where mosquitoes are infected with a bacterium that disrupts disease transmission from mosquito to humans and research continues toward the development of a human vaccine against the Zika virus. Vaccine development takes time, and as with the currently available dengue vaccine, may only be partially effective.
I find it interesting how science fiction at times can become reality. In this case, genetically modified mosquitoes could be beneficial in reducing a serious health risk while reducing an invasive mosquito population and the use of insecticides.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
