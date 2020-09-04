Eco Talk: Genetically modified mosquitoes aren't just 'Jurassic Park'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, I was listening to a radio program that was discussing the pending release of genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida, and immediately I thought of "Jurassic Park." Obviously mosquitoes are much smaller than dinosaurs, plus there are over 3,000 species of mosquitoes worldwide. There are approximately 175 species known to live in the U.S., and the New York Department of Health website reports there are about 70 different species of mosquitoes that call New York state home.

"Jurassic Park" fans may recall that the dinosaurs were genetically modified to be only female. The scientists, secretly working on the island, felt without males, the females should not be able to reproduce — but then the book, and the movie it was made into, would have ended there.

With the current genetically modified mosquitoes, many governing organizations, including the U.S. Food and Drug Agency and now the Environmental Protect Agency, are monitoring and permitting their release. Plus, these mosquitoes are genetically modified to be all male, and are of one species of mosquito, the Aedes aegypti.

Why genetically modify one species of mosquitoes to be all males? First, we need to understand the pesky mosquito a little better. It is only the female mosquito that actually bites and can transmit disease. The female uses the protein found in the blood to produce eggs.