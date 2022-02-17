Eco Talk: Gypsy no more, but moth is still a pest

A pest that is defoliating our forests is undergoing a name change. In July 2021, the Entomology Society of America no longer approved using “gypsy moth” as an acceptable common name for the devastating pest Lymantria dispar.

The need to change the common name was made after recognizing that “gypsy” is considered to be an ethnic slur. The issue becomes increasingly problematic when an insect that is the target of eradication is named with an ethnic slur against a group of people who have been the target of genocide.

The Entomology Society of America conducted a poll last fall and indicated that a new name would be released in early 2022. While waiting for the new name to be released, several media outlets have begun using alternative names, such as LD moth.

After several weeks of harsh winter temperatures people must be getting outside, as several reports of egg masses on trees have been fielded by county Cornell Cooperative Extension offices. These sharp-eyed citizens were concerned that they could be spotted lanternfly egg masses but so far all have been LD moth egg masses.

The LD moth is not native to the United States. It was brought to Medford, Massachusetts, in the late 1860s from France with the intent of developing a silk industry in the U.S. The experiment was not successful. Some moths escaped, became established and spread. By 1981, these destructive moths were found throughout New York state and are now considered naturalized in our forests.

Many areas of central and western New York have experienced heavy defoliation the past two years, with some indications it has been one of the worst outbreaks since 1985. LD moth populations remain low for a number of years and then for some reason the population skyrockets. Most outbreaks last two to four years. When populations are high, there are an estimated 1 million caterpillars per acre in some forests. While a single year of defoliation will not kill hardwood trees, there is a decrease in leaf surface area and over time, the trees become stressed.

It is not the adult moth that causes the problem. It is the larvae (caterpillars) that hatch from overwintering egg cases in April and May that start eating the emerging young leaves of many tree species. The early damage from the tiny caterpillars often goes unnoticed. Once the caterpillars are close to an inch in length, their appetites increase significantly and their feeding becomes visible with thinning tree canopies. The caterpillars will grow to 2 inches.

Finding and removing the egg masses, which contain 50 to 1,500 eggs, provides the easiest control. When identified, the egg mass can be carefully scraped off using a putty knife and dropped into a container, such as a jar, can or even a plastic bag with dish soap and water. Allow the egg masses to remain in the soapy water for two days. Just scraping them onto the ground and stepping on them does not kill them.

Removing egg masses is practical when populations are low. In addition to trees, the female moth will also lay eggs on firewood, fence posts and rock outcroppings, and they have been found on lawn furniture and the sides of buildings. The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s website has a link to egg mass sampling protocol to help determine if there is potential for a large outbreak or if an insecticide spray is warranted on smaller larvae. Spraying can be expensive, plus timing is everything. The larvae are also controlled naturally by birds, rodents, parasites and disease.

The newly hatched larvae mature in approximately seven weeks. As they reach maturity, they can eat approximately 1 square foot of leaf surface in a single day. Once mature, they go into a cocoon and emerge from July into August as adults. The female does not fly, but the male does. As they mate, the female lays the eggs, which then overwinter, and the cycle starts over again.

If you have trees on your property, take some time now to look for egg masses. They are typically orange to tan to buff in color, measuring 1 to 3 inches long. Be sure to check firewood, dead trees and even leaf litter for egg masses too. More on the management and control of this pest can be found on Cornell University Insect Diagnostic Laboratory website. There are YouTube videos showing how to scrape off egg masses. If you have questions about this devastating pest, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0