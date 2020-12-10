Eco Talk: Hemlock woolly adelgid still a threat to local trees

Deer hunters are encouraged to look for these pests while in the forest. The white woolly masses, smaller than a cotton swab, are found on the underside of the branches at the base of the needles. The HWA feeding interrupts the flow of nutrients and stresses the tree, causing dieback and needle loss and grey tinted needles. NYSDEC has more information at dec.ny.gov/animals/7250.html along with links for reporting a new infestation.

Those interested in seeing the treatment of a critical population of approximately 2,500 hemlock trees covering 138 acres in Washington County after HWA was recently discovered there can go to adirondackexplorer.org/stories/dec-treats-hemlock-trees-for-invasive-bug. In addition to the use of pesticides, with necessary precautions used to limit impacts on non-target species, biological control was also implemented. Biological control is the use of natural enemies to manage a population of a pest. In this case, laricobius beetles were used. These beetles feed on the HWA during colder temperatures and can help reduce the HWA population.