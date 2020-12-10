Eco Talk: Hemlock woolly adelgid still a threat to local trees

The recent discovery of a population of spotted lanternflies in the Ithaca area is cause for concern because their potential to create havoc with both our agricultural crops and landscape. Yet for the past decade or so, the hemlock woolly adelgid — a tiny invasive insect originating in East Asia capable of destroying eastern hemlock trees in forests as well as ornamental hemlock trees found in residential landscaping — has been slowly creeping into the Finger Lakes. A map showing their presence by town is located at dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/hwadistribution1.10.20.pdf.
The HWA feeds on the hemlock tree’s young twigs by sucking the sap, causing the tree’s buds to die and needles to dry out and drop from the tree prematurely. The continuous feeding causes stress in the infected hemlock trees. The trees usually die within four to 10 years following the first HWAs invading them.
The eastern hemlock is a key species in our landscape; it grows well in shade and is very long-lived. Some of the oldest trees in New York are estimated to be over 700 years old. These iconic trees line the fabulous gorges and lakes around the Finger Lakes, helping to make this region a tourist destination while also providing environmental benefits.
The eastern hemlock is capable of growing in areas other trees have trouble. Hemlocks provide food, protection and the ideal environment for salamanders, migrating birds and unique plant communities in our area. Additionally, hemlock trees help protect against erosion and sediment runoff from the landscape, thus providing an additional layer of defense for water quality in our lakes. Their shade also helps cool warm water temperatures to maintain conditions suitable for freshwater fish, such as brook trout.
Deer hunters are encouraged to look for these pests while in the forest. The white woolly masses, smaller than a cotton swab, are found on the underside of the branches at the base of the needles. The HWA feeding interrupts the flow of nutrients and stresses the tree, causing dieback and needle loss and grey tinted needles. NYSDEC has more information at dec.ny.gov/animals/7250.html along with links for reporting a new infestation.
Those interested in seeing the treatment of a critical population of approximately 2,500 hemlock trees covering 138 acres in Washington County after HWA was recently discovered there can go to adirondackexplorer.org/stories/dec-treats-hemlock-trees-for-invasive-bug. In addition to the use of pesticides, with necessary precautions used to limit impacts on non-target species, biological control was also implemented. Biological control is the use of natural enemies to manage a population of a pest. In this case, laricobius beetles were used. These beetles feed on the HWA during colder temperatures and can help reduce the HWA population.
In 2017, Cornell University and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, with funding from the state’s Environmental Protection Fund, opened a new laboratory to research biological control of HWA. They have been looking at two different species, a beetle and a silver fly, which both prey on the HWA in the Pacific Northwest. The Cornell-based lab has been actively researching how effective these predators are on HWA populations on the East Coast in addition to increasing the number of both species to facilitate their release where HWA populations are found. It is critical to build the number of predators to protect surviving hemlock trees. Preventing the spread of HWA with biological controls is considered to be the most effective way to stop the damage they are causing.
The state DEC continues to support invasive species research with significant funding for Cornell’s New York Hemlock Initiative. The New York Hemlock Initiative develops methods to conserve hemlocks, which include the growth and release of biological controls in addition to research, surveys and analysis of trends. More information can be found on their webpage at https://blogs.cornell.edu/nyshemlockinitiative.
If you are interested in managing any hemlock trees on your property or notice a new infestation while out hiking, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183 or send an email to cayuga@cornell.edu to facilitate your access to proper resources.
The eastern hemlock is an important tree, particularly when growing in gorges and steep hillside streams in our region. Imagine what our local landscapes might look like without these spectacular and majestic trees and the potentially dramatic changes to the current ecosystem they are protecting.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
