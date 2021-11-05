Eco Talk: Herbicides not immune to supply chain impact

Supply chain issues and disruptions have been in the news for well over a year. Currently there are lingering impacts, with some experts predicating that global supply chains may never return to pre-pandemic status. This disruption has impacted many businesses beyond what we as consumers are feeling. Our extension friends at Purdue University in their Oct. 8 Pest and Crop Newsletter discussed speculation about an herbicide shortage for the upcoming 2022 growing season.

As a reminder, herbicides are pesticides used to control weeds. A weed can be defined as a plant that is not desired or out of place. For example, a corn plant growing in a corn field is not considered a weed; however, that same corn plant growing in a soybean field is considered a weed.

According to the USDA Economic Research Service, farmers in the United States rely heavily on chemical herbicides to control weeds, especially in corn and soybeans. In 2015, ERS researchers found that the percentage of soybean acres treated with glyphosate (Roundup), by itself or in combination with other herbicides, increased from approximately 25% in 1996 to 95% in 2006. The percentage of corn acres treated with glyphosate rose from about 4% in 1996 to 35% in 2005.

I realize the use of herbicides, including glyphosate, can be controversial. This technology has been adopted to allow grain farmers to move from plowing their fields every year to conservation-oriented systems such as reduced tillage and no-till. The use of conservation tillage practices has helped reduce soil erosion and sedimentation of our surface waterbodies.

The increased adoption of cover crops has also reduced erosion from crop fields. The cover crop needs to be killed in the spring in order for grain crops to be planted. Herbicides called burn-down herbicides are used to accomplish this task.

Should herbicides become unavailable, farmers can return to conventional tillage systems, which involves substantial soil disturbance to control cover crops and weeds; however, tillage has the potential to reverse all the progress made in conservation practices and soil health.

What is potentially causing the short supply of herbicides for the 2022 growing season? The factors are similar to those discussed on the evening news. These include the shortage of labor to unload ships that are in port, transportation issues once ships are unloaded, limited ingredients to make the herbicides and limited raw materials to produce the packaging to hold the herbicide. Additionally, Hurricane Ida damaged a manufacturing plant in Louisiana.

According to the Purdue crop budget for 2021, pesticide costs — which include herbicides — are the third highest variable cost for corn production, and second for soybeans. The cost of herbicides has always been a consideration when planning for weed control. Even if the anticipated shortage is not realized, there is some certainty that prices will increase.

If herbicides are not available, there are several options for corn and soybean farmers to use for controlling weeds. These options include returning to conventional tillage, adjusting crop rotation and mechanically cultivating for weed control. With the adoption of conservation tillage practices, many farms no longer have the necessary equipment or labor to implement these soil disturbing practices to control weeds.

Not all herbicides are projected to be in short supply. Farmers can seek alternatives for herbicides that may be in short supply or priced outside of the crop budget; however, forward planning will be needed.

Decisions are being made now for the 2022 crop year. Perhaps now more than ever, having the Cornell Guide for Integrated Field Crop Management on hand will help with weed control options for this upcoming crop season. The Cornell Guide for Integrated Field Crop Management is available through Cornell Cooperative Extension offices and the Cornell bookstore. The 2021 edition is currently available, with the 2022 edition available the first of the year.

If you are not directly involved in agriculture, you may be wondering, "How does this impact me?" Any time supply is short and costs increase, the consumer always seems to take the brunt of it. Additionally, if you need to control an invasive weed in your landscape or have a weed, such as ground ivy, out of control in your lawn, the herbicide needed for control may not be available, or significantly more expensive.

Hopefully, all supply chain issues will start to ease sooner than later, and both consumers and our local farmers will not experience any short-term or long-term impacts.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

