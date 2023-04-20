Every day is Earth Day. It should be, because without the earth we cannot exist. It’s true, for at least the next couple years. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX (a spaceship company, among other things) is quoted in April of 2021 saying, “We don’t want to be one of those single-planet species; we want to be a multi-planet species,” and planned to have humans on the planet Mars by 2026. Musk does not speak for me; I want to stay right here on planet earth. But his ambition illustrates that people, like you and me and our neighbors, can do anything we put our minds to.

For example, the bald eagle was declared an endangered species in the U.S. in 1967. There was public outcry and the thought of our national symbol, the bald eagle, being extinct was not an option for the American public. We did something about it. The bald eagle was reclassified from "endangered" to "threatened" on July 12, 1995. It was delisted entirely on June 28, 2007, and due to the efforts of people like you and me, we can see them in the Finger Lakes. We did it. We cared, we managed the problems, and we saved the bald eagle from extinction.

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. Earth Day started in 1970 and inspired 20 million Americans to demonstrate against the negative environmental impacts associated with 150 years of industrial development. The first Earth Day led to the creation in 1970 of the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act. Two years later in 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act. In 1973, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act, and soon after the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. These environmental laws protect Americans, protect ecosystems and protect fish and wildlife.

The mission of the EPA is to protect human health and the environment. The National Environmental Education Act provides resources to local education institutions and nonprofit educational and environmental organizations to support and improve awareness of environmental problems. The Occupational Safety and Health Act was passed to ensure worker and workplace safety. The Clean Air Act was passed to improve, strengthen and accelerate programs for the prevention and abatement of air pollution. The Clean Water Act regulates discharges of pollutants into the waters of the United States and sets standards for surface waters. The Endangered Species Act establishes protections for fish, wildlife and plants that are listed as threatened or endangered (relative to extinction). The federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act pertains to pesticide regulations that protect applicators, consumers and the environment. All these laws were passed by congress and signed by President Richard Nixon following the first Earth Day in 1970.

The organization Earthday.org, the global organizer of Earth Day and the largest recruiter of environmental movements worldwide, announced the theme for Earth Day 2023: “Invest in Our Planet.” The theme is focused on engaging governments, institutions, businesses and the more than 1 billion citizens who participate annually in Earth Day to do their part — everyone accounted for, everyone accountable.

“In 2023 we must come together again in partnership for the planet. Businesses, governments, and civil society are equally responsible for taking action against the climate crisis and lighting the spark to accelerate change towards a green, prosperous, and equitable future. We must join together in our fight for the green revolution, and for the health of future generations. The time is now to Invest In Our Planet,” said Kathleen Rogers, president of Earthday.org.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a webpage titled “50 Earth Day Tips” to help you be a better steward of the Earth and live more sustainably. This webpage includes tips such as:

• Don’t let the water run while washing dishes or brushing your teeth

• Switch off unnecessary lights

• Compost leaves and grass clippings

• Recycle motor oil, antifreeze and car batteries

• Choose products in reusable and/or recyclable containers

• Hike, row, sail, ski or paddle — don't motor

• Compost cafeteria vegetable wastes

• Reduce, reuse, recycle!

Residents of Auburn are invited to celebrate Earth Day 2023 and help provide some spring cleaning for the Owasco River from the area of the Mill Street Dam through Market Street Park in downtown Auburn. The Owasco River Earth Day Cleanup event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves and rakes. For more information, contact Sarah Dibble, chairperson of the Auburn Beautification Commission, at (585) 414-4907 or Auburn.Beautification.Commission@gmail.com.

