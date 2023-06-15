Composting is one of the most practical and convenient ways to manage organic waste (yard waste and kitchen scraps) at home. Compost is also one of the best soil amendments. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30%-40% of the food supply ends up as waste. That wasted food ends up in landfills, where it decomposes. In landfills, anaerobic digestion occurs because there is no available oxygen. Anaerobic digestion is concerning because methane is released as part of the decomposition process. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, methane is 25 times more potent as a GHG than carbon dioxide. Individually, we can make small impacts on food waste and create nutrient-rich compost for our gardens.

In a properly managed compost pile, aerobic (with oxygen) digestion occurs, meaning no methane is released. Fortunately, managing a compost pile is simple and anyone can do it. There are a few things that should be avoided when composting. Materials such as dairy, meat, bones and oils should be thrown away and not put into the compost pile. Most other organic materials will be the perfect food for the microbes that will decompose the waste and create compost.

The microbes have a preferred diet that to the best of your ability should be catered to. That ratio is two parts green materials (think grass clippings or vegetable scraps) to one part brown material (think wood chips, dried leaves or cardboard). This ratio is ideal for fast composting, but the portions don’t need to be perfect. The composting process may just take longer.

The compost pile also needs to have proper moisture levels. The microbes in the compost pile need adequate levels of water and air. A compost pile should feel like a sponge that has had all the free water squeezed out. The sponge still has moisture in it, but there aren’t water drops falling out. This gives the microbes access to water while leaving space for air to flow through the pile. With proper conditions, the microbes will begin to decompose the organic material and, in the process, create heat. Piles can reach temperatures up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit! Ideal temperatures for decomposition are between 90 and 140 degrees. When temperatures exceed 140 degrees the pile should be turned or cooled with water. If the temperatures get too high the microbes will die, and the pile may become sterilized. An actively managed pile can create finished compost in just a few months. However, high-quality compost can still be created with a more passive approach, it can just take six months to two years.

Quality compost is an excellent soil amendment that can supply all the necessary nutrients to your garden, flower beds and grass. By adding compost to the soil, the organic matter content will increase. When it comes to plant health, organic matter is one of the most important aspects of soil. Soils with high levels of organic matter retain more plant-available water while improving drainage. Drainage improves because the organic matter helps improve soil structure, creating more pathways for excess water to flow. Compost serves as a food source for soil biology. The microbes and fungi in the soil feed on the compost and release nutrients for plants to uptake. Composting is a great way to reduce food waste and create a high-quality soil amendment. This article obviously is just a snapshot of composting. Extra research should be done to find out what methods are best for you. Cornell Cooperative Extension has some great resources.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga is running a program where they are selling Earth Machine backyard composting bins at a discounted rate, now through July 8. If interested, visit cayuga-composter-sale.company.site to order your own. After you submit your order, you will register for a date and time (July 27 or July 29) to pick up the bin. At the pickup event, there will be educational opportunities to learn about compost and how to use your new composting bin. Both Seneca and Schuyler counties are having their own composter sale event as well. Please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County if you have any questions.