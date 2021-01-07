Eco Talk: How climate change is affecting local farms

Some farms may even decide to change their type of operation completely. While this typically occurs when the farm transitions from one generation to another or out of the family, a significant investment of capital is often required for this to occur, plus new markets need to be established, and there is a learning curve as well.

The changing climate also impacts pests that farmers have to manage. As the climate warms we have seen pests from warmer regions creeping slowly northward. These pests can be weeds, insects and even diseases of crops. In the past, these pests may have been killed by the harsh, prolonged winter temperatures, but with the new reality of a warming climate, they may be able to survive.

Yet all hope is not lost. Cornell’s Climate Smart Farming program is available to help farmers in New York and the Northeast increase both their productivity and incomes sustainably while working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions using best management practices, increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy, and increasing the farm’s resiliency to extreme weather and climate variability by adopting best management practices for climate change adaptation. More information about Cornell Climate Smart Farming can be found at climatesmartfarming.org.

Farmers tend to be problem solvers, and will work to remain resilient and adopt practices to reduce the impacts of climate on their farms. We are fortunate in the New York and the Northeast to have a diversity of agriculture, which will help with some of the challenges ahead.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0