Eco Talk: How cover crops help protect our water

The growing season is winding down and fall harvest is approaching. You may have noticed some young plants growing or even flowering in some crop fields as you drive by. Some may think these are weeds but they are actually a “crop” intentionally planted. These are called cover crops.

A cover crop is purposely grown to protect and enrich the soil. It is an additional crop that farmers plant into row crops so the new crop will be growing after the initial crop is harvested.

Cover crops are considered to be a best management practice intended to improve the health of the soil in crop fields. Cover crops are sometimes referred to as green manure and living mulch. Regardless of what they are called, they have the potential to provide multiple benefits in a cropping system. Plus, cover crops can provide environmental benefits.

Cover crops can reduce and even prevent soil erosion, they improve the soil’s physical and biological properties, supply nutrients to the growing crop and the many microorganisms that live in healthy soils, they can suppress weeds, improve the availability of water to growing plants especially under drought conditions, can break pest cycles, and help maintain biodiversity in crop fields.

In central New York, cover crops established after corn silage or soybeans are very effective. When corn silage is harvested, the majority of the plant is removed from the field leaving very little soil coverage. When corn is harvested for grain, only the ears are removed and the remaining corn plant is left to cover the ground to protect the soil surface. A cover crop following corn silage and even corn for grain helps protect any bare areas of the soil surface.

In soybeans, the seed pods are harvested with only the stems remaining in the field. When ready for harvest most soybean plants shed their leaves. An interested observer might notice that without a cover crop planted a harvested soybean field appears quite bare after harvest and over the winter.

Sometimes farmers plant a winter wheat crop after soybeans are harvested which then provides a cover for that field. During wheat harvest, there often are enough odd shaped wheat kernels dropped that they automatically reseed the field creating a near perfect cover crop through fall and winter.

Soil resources in New York are quite different from other parts of the country. There is less topsoil, compared to the Midwest, so New York farmers do everything they can to keep it on their fields. One of these methods is planting cover crops. The cover crop helps stabilize the top soil layer by preventing exposure to erosion from water or wind.

Cover crops also help “tie up” nutrients in their leaves and roots keeping the nutrients from leaching or running off, thus protecting water quality. Cover crops also work as a water filter system on fields, securing in the cover crop nutrients which will then be available for the next crop planted.

Cover crops can often outcompete weeds that are starting from seed already in the soil. The cover crop has a head start because it was planted earlier and will compete with germinating weed seeds for sunlight and space. Once the cover crop wins the competition, they shade out the weeds resulting in fewer and less healthy weeds.

There are different species of cover crops each serving different purposes. First, is a winter cover crop which is planted in the late summer or fall to provide soil cover over the winter. Wheat is an example of a winter cover crop. A “catch crop” is a cover crop that is planted after harvesting the main crop, primarily to reduce nutrient leaching. Rye grass is often used as a catch crop. You may have heard the term green manure; this is when an actively growing cover crop is incorporated into the soil to improve soil health by providing food for the soil’s microorganisms. Cover crops can also serve as forage crops, meaning they are grazed, or chopped, and fed to livestock. Additionally, multiple species can be planted together as a cover crop.

Farmers strive to be good stewards of the land and water resources necessary to sustain their crops, livestock and families. Cover crops are one of several best management practices used to help improve the productivity of crop fields. There is also the additional environmental benefit which is why more acreage is planted to them each year as conditions allow.