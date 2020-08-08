Eco Talk: How endangered are bumblebees?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the advantages of working remotely during a global pandemic is the ability to take a break during nice weather and see what is happening outside while one would normally be at work. Recently, I have taken advantage of doing just this, and have spent time observing the many pollinators visiting my flower garden and flowering shrubs, as well as visiting with neighbors who are also in their yards.

Several of the conversations led to bees, wasps and hornets, and how to deal with them. It was interesting to learn through these conversations about people’s perspectives of these flying, stinging insects, which some consider a pest while others recognize the many species of bees' value as pollinators.

Often, these three insect species are lumped together as “bees” because they fly and can sting. Some species of wasps can carry pollen; however, hornets (yellow jackets) do not.

During one conversation, it was stated that bumblebees are now listed as an endangered species. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, the rusty patched bumblebee made the list in 2017, as there are only scattered populations of these bumblebees remaining in 13 Midwest states. These bumblebees were once common and widespread, ranging from Connecticut to South Dakota.