Eco Talk: How farmers are using technology to feed more people

It is generally thought that humans started farming about 12,000 years ago. Prior to that, humans were pretty much hunter-gathers. In relative terms, precision agriculture is a new concept and is seeing increased implementation. As we see technology integrated more into our lives, so has technology become more integrated into agricultural production practices and management of farms and the businesses that support farms.

Precision agriculture is a management practice that utilizes information from satellites and aerial imagery, global positioning systems, sensors, robotics, drones, variable rate technology and computer software to help understand and manage the data generated. Precision agriculture, when applied to crop production, is based in observation, measurement and having the ability to respond to field variability with the goal of optimizing returns on inputs while protecting resources.

Even though agriculture has been practiced for 12,000 years, it was approximately 100 years ago that agriculture became mechanized. Prior to the early 1900s into the 1930s, both human and animal labor were the principle source of power used to farm. I still remember seeing men hand-pitching hay onto a wagon drawn by horses in the field that was behind my house as a young child in the early 1960s. In the early 1930s, each farmer produced enough food to feed approximately 26 people.