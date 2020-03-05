Eco Talk: How farmers innovate, adapt in face of growing challenges

In the 1990s, farmers started installing GPS units on tractors. Today this technology, which is so commonplace in all our lives, is used worldwide and was the start of an electronic revolution in agriculture production.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the adoption of GPS, farmers were and are now able to collect data allowing them to recognize and identify variations in their fields. While they most likely already knew of these variations, this information is now gathered and analyzed with computer software. This detailed analysis is providing an opportunity to further fine-tune their knowledge, allowing farmers to make better informed decisions.

With the field information gathered and analyzed, the data is then fed into another system that supports variable rate technology. Components of VRT necessary to accomplish varying the rate of fertilizer includes a computer mounted in the tractor cabin connected to software programmed with a field map divided into zones, fertilizer equipment with the capacity to change rates while operating and a GPS unit.

Early adopters of VRT have been using it in some form for about 10 years with some estimates indicating that farmers are using this new technology on about 25% of the acres planted in the U.S. The example above allows farmers to control the amount of inputs, most often fertilizer and even seed, they apply in a specific section of the field.