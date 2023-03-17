While many of us are focused on the price of food at the grocery store; the farm community is also focused on the cost of crop inputs as the spring planting season approaches.

Many crop input costs remain high. Relief seems to be in sight as some input costs are starting to come down from their peak last spring. That spring peak, especially in fertilizer costs, was attributed to supply chain issues which are easing. Yet other challenges remain, including the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine, export restrictions and continuing high energy costs. Many are surprised to learn that fossil fuels are used to produce nitrogen fertilizers as well as used to manufacture other inputs such as herbicides.

As fertilizer and herbicide costs remain high, farmers are working to implement best management practices to either reduce or postpone using these expensive inputs.

A broader look at fertilizer usage on farms reveals the "4R" strategy. This strategy has been developed over time and is being championed by farmers, the fertilizer industry and agri-businesses. The 4Rs strive to use fertilizer at the right rate, using the right source, the right placement of the fertilizer and at the right time. When these four factors are implemented, adequate nutrients will be available to the crop while reducing the risk of losing valuable nutrients to the environment.

Additionally, the focus on improving soil health leads to improved crop production and less reliance on fertilizer inputs. New York has been a leader in the advancement of soil health for the past 30 years through the New York Soil Health Initiative. Some of the long term benefits of improved soil health include providing resilience against extreme weather events, reducing impacts from a changing climate and relying on a thriving metropolis of underground organisms to supply nutrients for crop production.

Concerns about the shortage of herbicides for the 2022 cropping season are also easing. The increased need for herbicides, especially glyphosate, ties back to the shift from annually tilling the soil to conservation-oriented practices such as reduced tillage and no-till. The adoption of conservation tillage practices has helped reduce soil erosion and sedimentation, thus protecting our surface waterbodies.

Additionally, the continued adoption of cover crops into the cropping system has helped reduce some erosion from crop fields. However, the cover crop needs to be killed in the spring in order for grain crops to be planted. Herbicides, called burn down herbicides, are used to accomplish this task.

Should herbicides become unavailable, farmers would return to conventional tillage systems of the past, which involves substantial soil disturbance to control cover crops and weeds. Plus if tillage were resumed, all the progress made in conservation practices and soil health would be erased.

Decisions are being made now for the 2023 crop year. Going back to basics during a time of high prices can help reduce some of the financial stress of high fertilizer and herbicide prices as well as understanding when it is critical to make applications to economically boost and support yields.

In spite of our relatively mild winter and our recent snow event, concerns about water quality continue in both the agriculture and non-agricultural communities. To further an understanding of the economic impacts of harmful algal blooms and examine what is happening on the land that is impacting local water quality, join Seneca County conservation agencies and partners on Thursday, March 23, for a workshop titled "Landscape to Lake." This look at farming in the context of healthy watersheds run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ginny Lee Café, 9322 NY-414, Lodi.

Registrations are required by Monday, March 20, with a registration link available on Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website at www.senecacountycce.org. Lunch is included with an in-person option for $25 or livestream for $10. The program will be moderated by Lisa Cleckner, director Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, with presentations by Wendong Zhang, assistant professor, Cornell University, on “The Economics of Preventing and Mitigating Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs): Insights from Lake Erie and the Mississippi River Basin” and Kirsten Workman, senior extension associate, Cornell PRO-DAIRY Program, on “Landscape to Lake: A look at farming in the context of healthy watersheds.”

While it seems high prices will remain in the near future for all of us, regardless of whether we are producing or buying food, we can continue to focus on what we have control over to reduce our impact on the environment.