Eco Talk: How house plants can help us, especially during CNY winters

I have always had a few house plants to care for over the years. For the most part, they need to tolerate being watered once a week or every other week. If they do not survive there are others that can take their place!

Perhaps you are considering adding a touch of green to your home with houseplants in the new year. Houseplants can do more than brighten your indoor space. All plants remove carbon dioxide from their environment and release oxygen as part of the natural processes involved with photosynthesis.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration research, many common houseplants are very efficient at removing some problem pollutants from indoor air.

While some houseplants specialize in targeting one type of pollutant or another, others generalize and attack the total problem head-on. Several common houseplants familiar to indoor gardeners do well in removing a broad spectrum of pollutants. Here are some of NASA’s top performers.

• English Ivy is known for its glossy, leathery leaves and vining growth. English ivy ranks high on NASA’s lists for removing all types of tested pollutants. This easy-care houseplant prefers bright indirect light, evenly moist soil and consistent temperatures. Keep it away from drafts and heating or air conditioning ducts.

• Peace Lily has wide, glossy, very pretty deep-green leaves, but it’s the white flowers that look like lilies that inspire the name. These flowerlike hoods are actually modified leaves, known as bracts. The plant’s true flower hides inside. The more light the plant receives, the flowers are produced on these resilient indoor staples. Peace Lily plants target a variety of pollutants. Let the soil on peace lilies dry out slightly between watering.

• Red-Edged Marginata have an attractive red edge to its long, pointed leaves and has tall, cane-like stems with tufts of spiky foliage atop. Also known as the dragon tree, the marginata prefers bright light with soil kept slightly dry. Marginatas are especially effective in removing common pollutants found in solvents common to oils, paints and plastics.

• The Snake Plant has tall, pointed, succulent leaves and is easy to care for. Widely known by the common name of mother-in-law’s tongue, this drought-tolerant plant has added benefits. It is one of the few plants that produce oxygen at night and flourishes in low-light situations. Allow the soil to dry thoroughly between waterings. Snake plants excels at filtering out air pollutants common to household products and cleansers.

• With a reputation for easy care and forgiveness, Golden Pothos is an ideal plant for beginners. It’s glossy, heart-shaped leaves include gold, cream or yellow marbling, and the vines grow thick and fast with a minimum of attention. It does well in low light, but more light enhances the golden leaf colors. Golden Pothos does particularly well against pollutants from common household and industrial solvents and cleansers

Even a single houseplant can make a difference in your home's indoor air quality. Just one efficient 6- to 8-inch-diameter plant can clean the air of a 10-foot-square room. By varying the size and locations of your houseplants, you can affect air quality throughout your home without having jungle-themed decor.

Some things to remember when integrating plants into your home to assist with air quality include their placement in your home. The area closest to cleansing plants will be most affected, so place these natural purifiers throughout your home where you frequent the most.

Another consideration is plant health. Plants provide top levels of air cleansing efficiency when they are healthy. Well-aerated roots are especially important to cleaning air. In other words, avoid overwatering your houseplants!

Also, plant size is important. Air cleansing occurs through natural processes that happen in both the plant’s leaves and roots. The larger the leaf surface and root system, the greater the potential to have a positive impact on reducing the amount of indoor air pollutants.

By adding air cleaning houseplants to your home this winter, you can bring a touch of the outdoors inside this winter and begin to make the air in your home cleaner naturally. Living plants can add indoor beauty and avoid worries about clean air.