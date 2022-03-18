Eco Talk: How maple sap becomes a sweet treat

Tomorrow begins the first of two weekends (March 19-20, 26-27) in New York designated to celebrate maple syrup. Sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association and usually held the last two weekends in March, maple farms across New York have been preparing to welcome visitors to their sugar houses to experience how maple syrup and other maple products are made.

The NYS maple website (www.nysmaple.com/buy-local/) can help you find where there is a Maple Weekend event near you and what they are currently offering. You might even be able to enjoy a pancake breakfast on the farm!

So, what is a sugar house and how is maple syrup made? The sugar house is a structure where sap collected from maple trees is boiled into maple syrup. Other names for these structures include sugar shack, sap house or sugar cabin.

The sap used to make maple syrup usually comes from sugar, red or black maples trees but other maple tree species can be used. A woodlot or forest of mostly maples which are tapped for their sap is called a sugar bush. Other tree species such as birch and black walnut can be tapped for their sap with each producing their own distinctive syrup.

The primary maple species used for sap thrive in the cold climates of upstate New York, New England and eastern Canada. So, it should be no surprise that these are the main areas for maple syrup production.

To produce exceptional maple syrup our cold climate is key. Maple trees store energy reserves in their roots and trunk during winter. As temperatures warm, with the arrival of spring, these reserves are converted into sugar which move up the truck from the roots into the branches and stems to provide energy to the tree for leafing out. Cold nights below freezing and warm sunny days are ideal for maple sap production.

Each spring before the sap begins to flow, a hole is drilled into the truck of the tree and a tap is inserted. The sap that drips out has a sugar content that measures about two percent. The raw sap has a sweet taste and maple water has been gaining in popularity as a natural sports drink.

To get the sugar content higher the collected sap, which is 2 percent sugar and 98 percent water, is boiled to remove the extra water and concentrate the sugar to over 60 percent. The sugar content is measured along the way using a hydrometer and many sugar houses will demonstrate this during the Maple Weekends.

Sap is collected using several different methods. The traditional and iconic method is driving a spout into the tap hole and hanging a bucket on it to collect the sap. The sap from the buckets is collected and stored for processing. Today, especially in larger sugar bushes, a system of plastic tubing is attached to the tap, rather than a bucket. This allows the sap to flow directly to a centralized storage tank.

Regardless of how the sap is collected, it is boiled to remove water and concentrate the sugar through evaporation. A general rule of thumb is 40 gallons of sap is needed to make a gallon of syrup. Each tap hole in a tree will usually produce 10 gallons of sap in an average year. A gallon of maple syrup weighs 11 pounds and generally has a sugar content of 66 percent. Interestingly, the sugar content of the sap can vary from tap hole to tap hole in the same tree!

The Province of Quebec, Canada ranks first in production of maple syrup, followed by the state of Vermont and Province of Ontario in second and third with New York ranking fourth. Maple syrup is considered to be an agricultural commodity and is reported to be the oldest agricultural enterprise in the United States. It is one of a few agricultural crops where demand exceeds supply.

According to US Forest Service research, climate change has already had an impact on the sugar maples in northeastern United States. This research predicts that maple syrup production will shift northward over the next century as a result of changes in temperatures and decease in annual snowpack.

Take some time during the 2022 NYS Maple Weekends to learn more about this remarkable local product while enjoying a family-friendly activity, tasting New York’s freshest syrup and maybe even purchasing some maple products to take home with you.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0