Eco Talk: How safe drug disposal helps the environment

Hopefully everyone recognizes that old medications, whether they are prescription or over-the-counter, should not be flushed down the toilet. The good news is April 24, 2021, is the 19th Drug Enforcement Agency National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Justice.
There has been concern about pharmaceuticals and personal care products (PPCPs) being detected in drinking water for several decades. In 2010, studies found discarded medications in the drinking water source for over 50 million Americans. Since then, the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Geological Survey have continued to study PPCPs.
The World Health Organization in 2011 acknowledged that “current published risk assessments indicate that trace concentrations of pharmaceuticals in drinking water are very unlikely to pose risks to human health.” The World Health Organization further states, “knowledge gaps exist in terms of assessing risks associated with long-term exposure to low concentrations of pharmaceuticals and the combined effects of mixtures of pharmaceuticals.”
The WHO report also noted that “human exposure to pharmaceuticals through drinking water can be reduced through a combination of preventive measures, such as take-back programs, regulations, public guidance and consumer education to encourage the proper disposal of unwanted pharmaceuticals and minimize the introduction of pharmaceuticals into the environment.”
It makes sense that PPCPs would be detected in the environment, and probably have been present for as long as we humans have been using them. Some studies indicate our body may retain between 5% and 95% of the active ingredient of some medications. In other words, any medication that we take is not completely used by our body, with the unused portion excreted and passed into wastewater.
Wastewater treatment plants do not have the capability to remove these chemicals from the wastewater they receive. It is through advances in technology that we can now detect PPCPs at low levels and begin to determine their potential effects, if any, on the environment and our health.
In addition to PPCPs being excreted from our bodies to the environment, they are also introduced to the environment through bathing and personal hygiene with the use of shampoos, soaps, etc., and by tossing unwanted medicines directly down the drain into the sewer system. Our personal use of these products may not seem significant; however, it is estimated that the U.S. wastes approximately 200 million pounds of pharmaceuticals each year.
In 2007, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy issued the first consumer guidance for the proper disposal of prescription drugs called “take back” programs, which use designated collection points. According to the official DEA Take Back Day website, the day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.
Several area pharmacies are participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The purpose of the day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. If you participate in the day on Saturday, please do not bring illegal drugs, controlled prescriptions, biohazards, needles/sharps, personal care products or household hazardous waste.
If you are not able to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department have placed medication depositories at their front entrances. These collection sites are available 24 hours a day and year-round. Medications can be dropped off anonymously, and with no questions.
Accepted medications include over-the counter medications, pet medications, prescription medications, prescription ointments, prescription patches, prescriptions, samples and vitamins. These items can be removed from the packaging and secured in a sealed plastic bag. Double bagging is recommended, as they will be removed once the bin is full and taken to a secure facility for incineration.
Also note that the following items are not accepted and should not be dropped into the medication depositories at either the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office or the Auburn Police Department: aerosol cans, hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, medication from businesses or clinics, needles and sharps, ointments, lotions and liquids, thermometers, and bloody or infectious waste.
With these various options to dispose of PPCPs, it is now everyone’s responsibility to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications to protect the environment and the water we all drink. If we each do our part, the collective benefit will be realized.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.