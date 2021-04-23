Eco Talk: How safe drug disposal helps the environment

It makes sense that PPCPs would be detected in the environment, and probably have been present for as long as we humans have been using them. Some studies indicate our body may retain between 5% and 95% of the active ingredient of some medications. In other words, any medication that we take is not completely used by our body, with the unused portion excreted and passed into wastewater.

If you go WHAT: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collections WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 WHERE: Wegmans, 1 Loop Road; Kinney Drugs, 62 Owasco St., Auburn; and Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia

Wastewater treatment plants do not have the capability to remove these chemicals from the wastewater they receive. It is through advances in technology that we can now detect PPCPs at low levels and begin to determine their potential effects, if any, on the environment and our health.