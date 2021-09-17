Eco Talk: How to dispose of old paint

Have you discovered household hazardous chemicals and are looking for an environmentally responsible way to dispose of them? Registration is now open for Cayuga County residents to participate in the Saturday, Oct. 16, event. Simply log onto Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website and click on the "Upcoming Events" tab or call (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876; but don’t delay!
What to do with left over paint is a question that is frequently asked. Fortunately, there are options available to responsibly dispose of paint depending on the type of paint you have.
If the paint was used recently and you cannot save the paint for future use, consider giving it to a neighbor, local church, community group or school theatre club for scenery. If you cannot find anyone to use it or if it is old, then determine what type of paint it is for appropriate disposal method.
If you found paint and are wondering if it is still useable, stir it up. If it mixes well it is probably useable. To be sure, brush it on newspaper to see if there are any lumps. If there are no lumps the paint is useable. Oil-based paints can be good up to 15 years and water-based paint is usable if less than 10 years old, as long as it has not been repeatedly frozen.
It is relatively easy to determine if you have water-based or oil-based paint by reading the label. If the label says to clean with water than it is water-based paint; however, if the label says to clean up with mineral spirits then it is oil-based paint.
Oil-based paint often has the word “alkyd” on the label. Alkyd is a synthetic oil which reduces the manufacturing cost over a natural oil-based paint using linseed oil. Mineral spirits or turpentine are needed to cut the oil for clean-up. The oil in the oil-based paint is combustible, making it a hazardous waste; therefore, it should be turned in during a household chemical collection event to prevent damage to the environment.
Most paint sold today is water-based paint with the label containing the word “acrylic” or “latex.” In this case the paint is made with water and a resin binder. Since it is made with water, it can be cleaned up with water.
If you determine the water-based paint you have is unusable then how do you dispose of it properly, as the Oct 16 event will not be accepting water-based paints?
The first step is to remove and throw the lid in the trash. No need to recycle the lid as it most likely has paint on it and is trash.
Next, if the can of paint is less than half full, add clay-based kitty litter (the less expensive kind) or other absorbent material so the can is now ¾ full. Stir the paint/kitty litter mixture. If there is still liquid paint add more kitty litter and stir again.
Allow the paint/litter mixture to air dry in a well-ventilated area, away from children, pets and other animals, until it is hard. Once hard, place the can and paint mixture in a plastic lined box and discard in the trash. Do not place with your recyclables as this is now trash. Once hard it will not run and cause contamination if mixed with water.
When trash collectors see a paint can with the lid on they do not know it is dried out and will not take it. Liquid paint can harm workers, spill from the truck onto the streets and perhaps damage your or your neighbor’s vehicle. Throw the lid away at step one!
If you are storing paint, keep it in the original container with the label intact. If the cans are leaking, place them in a larger leak-proof container clearly labeled with the contents. Be sure to store products out of the reach of children and pets, away from heat and outside of the house if possible.
Finally, households with hobby or artist paints that may contain solvents or heavy metals can also be disposed during a household chemical collection event. Also, aerosol and spray paints, even “latex spray paint,” contain solvents and propellants, thus they can be disposed during a household chemical collection event. The spray cans are incinerated so the propellant is safely destroyed rather than released into the environment and the steel cans are recycled. Always read and follow the label for appropriate disposal.
Remember, improper disposal of paint can harm the environment.
More information on paint disposal can be found at http://www.cayugacounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/2179/Paint-PDF.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.