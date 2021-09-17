Eco Talk: How to dispose of old paint

Have you discovered household hazardous chemicals and are looking for an environmentally responsible way to dispose of them? Registration is now open for Cayuga County residents to participate in the Saturday, Oct. 16, event. Simply log onto Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website and click on the "Upcoming Events" tab or call (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876; but don’t delay!

What to do with left over paint is a question that is frequently asked. Fortunately, there are options available to responsibly dispose of paint depending on the type of paint you have.

If the paint was used recently and you cannot save the paint for future use, consider giving it to a neighbor, local church, community group or school theatre club for scenery. If you cannot find anyone to use it or if it is old, then determine what type of paint it is for appropriate disposal method.

If you found paint and are wondering if it is still useable, stir it up. If it mixes well it is probably useable. To be sure, brush it on newspaper to see if there are any lumps. If there are no lumps the paint is useable. Oil-based paints can be good up to 15 years and water-based paint is usable if less than 10 years old, as long as it has not been repeatedly frozen.