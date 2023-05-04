Are you interested in growing your own food, but you’re a little impatient like myself? Maybe you live in an apartment or don’t have the outdoor space for a garden. If the answer to any of these is yes, growing microgreens might be for you. Growing microgreens is a technique of growing edible plants to the young seedling stage at very high densities. It's likely you've encountered microgreens before. It is becoming more common for restaurants to garnish dishes with them to add a pop of color, or for an extra punch of flavor.

Microgreens are great because you can use containers of all shapes and sizes. They can be grown in the small containers you get when you buy blueberries from the grocery store, or in large plastic trays designed specifically for microgreens. The growing media you use is open, too. When I grow them, I use coconut coir fiber, but there are many options that can fit your preferences. The most common growth media used are traditional potting mixes, grow mats (made of jute, coconut coir and other materials) and paper towels. Paper towels and grow mats are great because there is little mess, but they retain much less moisture than potting mixes.

Many types of edible plants are grown as microgreens; the most popular are those that belong to the broccoli family. This includes broccoli, radish, cauliflower, arugula, kale and mustard, to name a handful. Plants in this family are popular because of their availability, short growth cycles (eight days maximum from germination) and strong flavors. Speckled peas (and other pea varieties) and sunflowers are also commonly grown. They are easier to work with because of the large seed size. Sunflower microgreens have a distinct nutty flavor that can enhance any salad. There are plenty of other plants to choose from; a quick Google search and website after website with lists of the best microgreen species can be found. One thing to note when buying seeds: There is no difference between regular garden seeds and seeds labeled as microgreen seeds. So there is no need for "special" microgreen seeds. There are many great websites that sell high-quality seeds in bulk for reasonable prices.

Once you have all the necessary supplies, it's time to start growing. This will be a very basic how-to, and will not go into the specifics of individual species. Cornell Cooperative Extension and Penn State Extension have some great articles online. I highly recommend reading “A Step-By-Step Guide for Growing Microgreens at Home” from Penn State Extension. Microgreens are seeded at a very high density; plants with small seeds can be seeded at rates of 12 seeds per square inch. A square-foot tray could be seeded with over 1,700 seeds! Larger seeds like sunflowers are seeded at much lower rates, closer to five seeds per square inch. Using a weight scale makes calculating the number of seeds needed much easier. Whether you’ve calculated a specific seed density or you’re doing it by eye, make sure the seeds are spread out evenly with little overlap. The grow media should be kept moist but not saturated, because saturation may lead to mold growth.

With the seeds planted and given adequate moisture, the tray should be covered. The cover will help retain moisture and the darkness will encourage germination. Germinating seeds will remain covered until they reach a certain height, which is dependent on the plant selected. Once the sprouts have reached the appropriate height they should be moved to sunlight. That can be a sunny window, outside if temperatures permit, or using an artificial light source.

At this point, all that is needed is to ensure the microgreens have enough water and plenty of sunshine. After as little as a few days or a couple of weeks, depending on the type, they will be ready for harvest. Harvesting is simple: Using a sharp knife or scissors, cut close to the seed without picking up any growth media. Microgreens have a short shelf life and washing them lowers it even more, so wash the microgreens with clean water just before you plan to eat them.

Microgreens are a great way to quickly grow your own nutrient-dense food in the comfort of your home. If you have any questions or are interested in possible microgreen growing classes, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County.