Eco Talk: How to help rid Cayuga Lake of hydrilla

Don’s Marina in King Ferry was dredged in early 2019 to try to remove all the hydrilla. After the dredging, weekly monitoring was carried out by staff of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and they found a small patch of hydrilla plants in that area that spring. During the summer of 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers applied endothall in a granular form. This year, the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges will monitor the site for regrowth and, if found, will coordinate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for spot treatment with chelated copper.

The infestation at the Finger Lakes Marine Service marina at Myers Point in Lansing was found in July 2019. The entire enclosed marina area was heavily infested. It was treated in fall 2019 under the leadership of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges working with SOLitude Inc. Monitoring, and follow-up treatment will take place in 2020.

Information regarding hydrilla treatments that are occurring offshore of Cayuga County can be found on the Cayuga County Health Department website at cayugacounty.us/467/hydrilla.