Eco Talk: How to help stop bee depopulation

The changing climate is also impacting all bees by altering the scent of plants, changing the seasonal timing of when plants flower, contributing to habitat loss. Plus, a warming climate also increases stress on bees.

If you are interested in assisting bees, consider planting native plants that bloom throughout the growing season and offer plants of various heights and colors. Also, leaving some bare ground in the garden will allow bees to dig in the ground and build a nest or provide a bee “house,” also called a bee nest or bee hotel. These allow solitary bees a chance to nest. They can be purchased, or directions to make one can be found online.

My neighbor purchased a bee house several years ago and had moderate success with bees using it. This year it was moved to a new location, as their garage is being painted, and the bees are flocking toward it. This reminds me that nature may take some time to work, so do not give up if at first you do not succeed.

Looking for more information on native plants for pollinators? Be sure to check with the Master Gardener Volunteers at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cayuga County. The helpline is staffed from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at (315) 255-1183.

Take some time to consider your potential impact on the environment and pollinators before you use pesticides around flowering plants and other bee habitats. Enjoying nature and watching foraging pollinators hard at work is one way for you to relax while they do their important and critical work.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0