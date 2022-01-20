Eco Talk: How to join the Great Backyard Bird Count

Are you looking for an outdoor activity now that winter has made an appearance? You might consider participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Held each February, over four days, the GBBC brings together everyone who enjoys watching, photographing or feeding birds.

Celebrating its 25th year, the GBBC is organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada. These three organizations work together to bring the joy of birds to their members and everyone else.

The 2022 GBBC is Feb. 18-21, and everyone is invited to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting the birds they can find and then reporting them. These observations will help scientists better understand global bird populations before the birds begin one of their annual migrations.

The GBBC website (birdcount.org) has significant resources to get you started! Watching birds is a family-friendly and safe activity, especially during COVID-19. A free webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, to prepare participants for the GBBC. The registration link is on the GBBC website under the “Participation” tab.

The GBBC began in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. It is considered to be the first online citizen science project (also referred to as community science) to collect data on wild birds and to display the results in nearly real time. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009 to support participation in Canada. In 2013, it became a global project when data began being entered into eBird, making the GBBC the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science project.

Each year, participation grows as more people of all ages from around the world spend their weekend counting, learning about and celebrating birds. You can see results from past GBBCs by visiting birdcount.org.

Whether you count one bird or hundreds, participating is easy and fun for all ages! Let birds bring you closer to nature and to each other by spending some time during those four days recording your sightings.

Participating is easy, fun to do alone or with others, and can be accomplished anywhere you find birds. Simply watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four days, and record what you see. There are various ways to report your sightings and all of them are explained by going to birdcount.org.

If you are new to the GBBC and have a smartphone, using the Merlin Bird ID app is the way to go. It is easy to use, covers bird species from seven continents, and is available in eight languages. If you have been using the app already for bird identification, you can use it to record your sightings for the GBBC, too. Simply download the app to your smartphone and sign in or create a free Cornell Lab of Ornithology account. If you already have an account, use the same username and password for submitting your bird(s) for the GBBC. If you don’t remember your username or password, you can recover or reset them when logging in to the app.

If you have participated in the GBBC before and don’t want to use the Merlin app, try the eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website. If you are already using eBird to track your birding activity, the free eBird Mobile app is a fast way to enter your bird lists right from the palm of your hand.

If you prefer to enter your sightings on a computer, perhaps after making a list while on a hike or watching your feeders, birdcount.org has instructions.

Watching birds is a safe, enjoyable, family-oriented activity that we can do during the COVID-19 pandemic. GBBC participants are encouraged to comply with all current COVID-19 regulations and guidelines for their area. This may include social distancing and wearing a mask when birding with others.

If you are not already interested in watching or feeding wild birds, consider using the GBBC as a way to start and record your sightings. The GBBC can be a fun and rewarding activity this February, plus you will be contributing to a citizen science project. Whether you report one bird or many, your input is welcome.

After participating in the GBBC, you may become interested in learning more about and observing backyard birds. Those already interested in birds, be sure to share your enthusiasm for our environment and feathered friends with your friends and neighbors next month during the GBBC.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

