Eco Talk: How to keep mosquitoes under control

There are numerous places mosquitoes prefer to live and breed. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in or near water and their offspring "grow up" in water before emerging as adults that fly and bite. Mosquitoes can be controlled by managing water. Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can transmit disease, lay their eggs in very small amounts of standing water. Around the home these small amounts of water can be found in flowerpots, birdbaths and even discarded tires.

Once the female mosquito lays her eggs, only seven to 10 days in the standing water are needed to hatch and grow into flying, biting, annoying pests. Now is a good time to check your yard for any standing sources of water. If you find any waste tires consider bringing them to the June 27 Cayuga County Residential Tire Collection event.

The Tire Round-Up will start at 8:30 am and conclude at Noon. Pre-registration is required at reg.cce.cornell.edu/TireRound-Up2020_205 or by going to CCE Cayuga County’s website. There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches in diameter. We are measuring the outside diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches are $5 each. The tires accepted should be from passenger cars and pickup trucks with or without the rims.