Eco Talk: How to keep mosquitoes under control

This summer is starting off rather dry and hopefully everyone has been able to enjoy the outdoors. Eventually it will rain and when it does, we most likely will be sharing our outdoor space with the pesky mosquito. They are still out there, as one visited me the other day when I was in the very back of my yard clearing some brush out.
For those who read this column regularly I suspect you have come to realize that I feel that everything in nature has a purpose. Mosquitoes are no exception as they are an excellent food source for many birds, with everyone’s favorite, the hummingbird, being one of the biggest consumers of mosquitoes.
The word mosquito is Spanish for little fly. The female mosquito has a tube-like mouthpart, called a proboscis that pierces the skin to consume blood. The amount of blood they withdraw is so small it goes unnoticed; however, the saliva of the mosquito can cause an irritation to the skin. Some people are more allergic than others to the mosquito’s bite.
Some species of mosquitoes can transmit potentially harmful diseases and infections. The state Department of Health website reports there are about 70 different species of mosquitoes that call New York state home. Several of these species can transmit disease. Eastern equine encephalitis, or “triple E,” is rare but can be serious. Mosquitoes carrying triple E can infect people, horses and other mammals. West Nile virus, first found in New York in 1999, is also transmitted to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.
There are numerous places mosquitoes prefer to live and breed. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in or near water and their offspring "grow up" in water before emerging as adults that fly and bite. Mosquitoes can be controlled by managing water. Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can transmit disease, lay their eggs in very small amounts of standing water. Around the home these small amounts of water can be found in flowerpots, birdbaths and even discarded tires.
Once the female mosquito lays her eggs, only seven to 10 days in the standing water are needed to hatch and grow into flying, biting, annoying pests. Now is a good time to check your yard for any standing sources of water. If you find any waste tires consider bringing them to the June 27 Cayuga County Residential Tire Collection event.
The Tire Round-Up will start at 8:30 am and conclude at Noon. Pre-registration is required at reg.cce.cornell.edu/TireRound-Up2020_205 or by going to CCE Cayuga County’s website. There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches in diameter. We are measuring the outside diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches are $5 each. The tires accepted should be from passenger cars and pickup trucks with or without the rims.
Please come prepared to remain in your vehicle with a face mask on covering your nose and mouth as volunteers and staff will also have a face mask and will work to remain socially distanced as they unload for you. Also, please know how many tires you are bringing and have the correct change as no change will be given to reduce close contact. Those choosing to pay by check may do so with the check payable to Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Clean tires from farms that have been used for holding bunk covers in place are also being accepted; however, we are still not able to accept tractor tires. Farms with questions about bringing significant quantities of tires should call Jason Cuddeback at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation at (315) 252-0793.
Volunteers and staff will be on hand to unload the tires for you. There is a 40 tire limit per household and vehicle. We ask that you bring the tires in fairly clean condition. Please take a few minutes to hose them off prior. This will allow our workers to stay clean and dry for as long as possible. In addition, it would be helpful to have the driver know the number of tires before you arrive at the event. This will cut down on wait time at the event.
Now is the time to prepare for proper disposal of unused tires rather than allowing them to continue to collect water and be a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!