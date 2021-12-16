Eco Talk: How to make your feeder healthier for birds

Feeding wild birds outdoors can be a great source of joy, especially as colder temperatures of winter arrive. Yet dirty bird feeders can increase the risk of disease transmission if not properly cleaned.

Researchers at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania conducted a study to determine the most effective way to reduce levels of salmonella bacteria on bird feeders. The researchers gathered data from two sets of feeders, a set that had gathered debris from normal feeding activity and a set of unused, clean feeders. They applied cultures of salmonella to the entire perch and seed well areas of each feeder, and then measured the concentration of bacteria on the feeders.

The researchers then tested three cleaning methods. Feeders were either scrubbed with soap and water, soaked in a diluted bleach solution for 10 minutes, or scrubbed with soap and water followed by a soak in bleach solution. The feeders were tested again to determine how much bacteria remained.

It was found that all three cleaning methods reduced the amount of salmonella on the feeders. However, in both feeder types, the two methods involving a bleach soak were more effective in reducing salmonella bacteria than simply scrubbing with soap and water.

Feeders with debris, such as seed hulls and dust, had more bacteria after cleaning than the new feeders regardless of the cleaning method used. Furthermore, the debris-laden feeders that received only the soap and water treatment still had enough salmonella to risk disease transmission.

So what does this mean if you feed backyard birds? It is recommended that, at minimum, when you clean your feeders, you soak or scrub them with a diluted bleach solution, rinse them thoroughly and let them dry before adding bird seed. If your feeders have visible debris, be sure to scrub them as long as necessary to remove all visible debris before cleaning them. Remember that prevention is the key to avoiding the spread of disease, and feeders should be cleaned regularly.

Besides salmonella, there is the potential for bird seed to facilitate the spread of a parasite called Trichomonas gallinae. This parasite can be especially harmful to pigeons, doves and finches. Normally, it is transferred from an infected bird through body fluids. Researchers wondered if wet seed could also be a path of transmission?

A group of Canadian researchers gathered three popular types of birdseed (mixed seed, black oil sunflower seed and nyjer seed) and created wet and dry versions of each seed type. A low concentration and a high concentration of T. gallinae was added to each type of seed when it was dry and wet. The samples were monitored in very warm conditions (98 degrees Fahrenheit) for more than 10 days to see if the parasite could survive outside the bird’s body.

The researchers found that the parasite was able to persist only in the wet seed, and only for a couple of days. It remained in the wet mixed seed sample the longest, but only for 48 hours. The parasite was not recovered from any of the dry seed samples.

Understanding this parasite’s ability to persist in the food we provide to wild birds is important in preventing future avian outbreaks. Keeping the seed dry is key to preventing this parasite from persisting. When the seed is wet, the parasite was only able to persist for a short time at temperatures comparable to the inside of a bird’s body, so it is likely that in cool conditions there is very little risk from T. gallinae.

When feeding birds in a warm and humid climate, in other words during the summer, make sure you keep the seed dry. Here are some tips on how to provide a safer feeding source to your backyard friends:

• Keep your feeder out of the “splash zone” of any nearby birdbaths or drinking stations.

• Consider bringing your feeder in before a heavy rain if temperatures are very warm.

• Change your seed regularly if you are in hot and wet weather conditions.

• Choose seed types that contain little to no organic material, such as nyjer seed (often referred to as thistle) or black oil sunflower seed.

Understanding these few basic principles will allow you to offer bird seed to our wild feathered friends. Be sure to offer them seed and not bread, which simply acts like a giving them a candy bar — there is very little nutritional value in the bread for the birds. Let’s enjoy the relationship we have with backyard birds by sharing with them a clean, dry meal.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

