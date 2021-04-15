Eco Talk: How to manage your lawn without hurting the environment

If you must fertilize, do so in the fall. Ideally, take a soil sample to analyze what nutrients, if any, are needed. Should you need to fertilize, do so with the right rate and at the right time to create strong plants and a dense lawn to out-compete the weeds. Believe it or not, over-fertilization can encourage weed growth.

Once the lawn begins growing quickly, you will need to mow more often, perhaps every five days, then move to every seven to 14 days for the remainder of the season. You are not mowing frequently enough if you see piles of clippings.

When you mow, you only want to remove a third of the leaf blade. Remember: During dry spells and drought, a healthy lawn will naturally go dormant. While it looks like it is dead, the individual plants are saving energy and watering is not required. A healthy lawn will green up once cooler temperatures and rain arrive.

There are some simple and easy non-pesticide measures, which focus on good cultural practices, to control many broadleaf weeds. The first is to mow no less than 2.5 inches high and preferably at 3 to 3.5 inches. It is easy to adjust your mowing height by running the mower a few feet and measuring the height of the remaining grass leaf. You can then adjust the blade height up or down.