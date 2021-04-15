Eco Talk: How to manage your lawn without hurting the environment

Lawn mowing season is not too far away. The past few days of warm weather, sunshine and rain have really brought the grass plants out of their winter dormancy. Mowing the lawn gives many of us a reason to go outdoors after being cooped up from both a long winter and the continued need for social distancing. Here are some considerations to keep in mind to achieve the best results for both the lawn and the environment.
Lawns are described as an open area of closely mown grass associated with a house, garden or park. Historical references indicate lawns were tied to old world aristocracy in the 1600s, when livestock grazed the land. Our current concept of lawns and their care developed after World War II as suburbs were created. Levittown is considered to be one of the first planned large-scale subdivisions, and each of the over 17,000 homes had its own lawn.
The idea of a perfect lawn has evolved over time. Lawns consisting of grasses only goes against nature. Also, many of the current species of grass are not native and have replaced native vegetation. We know that native species are adapted to our climate, have a deeper rooting system that aids in reducing erosion, and can be a food source for wildlife.
Is spring fertilization on your "to do" list? Research indicates a strong lawn can sustain itself with nutrients released from the soil and grass clippings left in place. Also, the many individual turf grass plants making up a lawn are just now fully waking up, and their energy is going to make healthy roots. When they receive nitrogen fertilizer too early, it stimulates leaf growth and detracts from strong root development.
If you must fertilize, do so in the fall. Ideally, take a soil sample to analyze what nutrients, if any, are needed. Should you need to fertilize, do so with the right rate and at the right time to create strong plants and a dense lawn to out-compete the weeds. Believe it or not, over-fertilization can encourage weed growth.
Once the lawn begins growing quickly, you will need to mow more often, perhaps every five days, then move to every seven to 14 days for the remainder of the season. You are not mowing frequently enough if you see piles of clippings.
When you mow, you only want to remove a third of the leaf blade. Remember: During dry spells and drought, a healthy lawn will naturally go dormant. While it looks like it is dead, the individual plants are saving energy and watering is not required. A healthy lawn will green up once cooler temperatures and rain arrive.
There are some simple and easy non-pesticide measures, which focus on good cultural practices, to control many broadleaf weeds. The first is to mow no less than 2.5 inches high and preferably at 3 to 3.5 inches. It is easy to adjust your mowing height by running the mower a few feet and measuring the height of the remaining grass leaf. You can then adjust the blade height up or down.
If you have been overrun with dandelions and other broadleaf weeds, surprisingly the best time to control them is in the fall. Plants start storing root reserves in mid-September through November, making them more susceptible to weed killers (herbicides). When applied at the right time, the herbicide enters the plant, travels to the root with the food reserves and kills the plant completely.
Cornell University has some good resources available at turf.cals.cornell.edu/lawn, and for weed identification Cornell has a relatively new turf resource, Turf and Landscape Weed ID, available at turfweeds.cals.cornell.edu/plants.
In 2005, it was estimated that approximately 900,000 acres were devoted to lawns in New York state, accounting for about 75% of the managed turf grass in the state. So, what you and your neighbors do collectively to manage your lawns really does make a difference to the environment. A properly maintained lawn, even with a few weeds, can be an environmental asset; yet a poorly maintained lawn, whether from neglect, poor management or the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides, can be an environmental liability.
If you are interested in controlling weeds in your lawn with a herbicide, be sure to read the label of any herbicide you choose and carefully follow the directions. To explore your lawn care options, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office for soil sampling information and assistance with other questions you may have.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.