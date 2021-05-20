Eco Talk: How to plant a butterfly garden, and why you should

Butterflies are extremely important ecologically. They pollinate flowering plants and are an important link in the food chain. But butterfly populations have declined in recent decades. This decline is related to loss of habitat from urbanization, loss of caterpillar host and nectar plants, and the increased use of pesticides.

Butterflies are the adult stage of an insect order called lepidoptera, meaning "scaly wings," which also includes moths. The wings of butterflies and moths are covered with thousands of tiny scales, which form the spots and stripes that we see.

Not sure if you are seeing a butterfly or moth? The antennae of butterflies have tiny nobs on the end, while moth’s antennae are "feathered" or fuzzy. Also, butterflies tend to be active during the day and moths are more active at night.

Butterflies are generally seen by themselves searching for places to rest or to feed. However, when it is time to mate, the male butterfly searches for a female using one of two methods. The first is described as patrolling, where the male butterfly flies over an area searching for a female. The second is called perching, where the male will sit on a tall plant and wait for the female to come by. Once a male recognizes a female of his species, he starts the mating ritual.