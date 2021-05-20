Eco Talk: How to plant a butterfly garden, and why you should

Butterflies are extremely important ecologically. They pollinate flowering plants and are an important link in the food chain. But butterfly populations have declined in recent decades. This decline is related to loss of habitat from urbanization, loss of caterpillar host and nectar plants, and the increased use of pesticides.
Butterflies are the adult stage of an insect order called lepidoptera, meaning "scaly wings," which also includes moths. The wings of butterflies and moths are covered with thousands of tiny scales, which form the spots and stripes that we see.
Not sure if you are seeing a butterfly or moth? The antennae of butterflies have tiny nobs on the end, while moth’s antennae are "feathered" or fuzzy. Also, butterflies tend to be active during the day and moths are more active at night.
Butterflies are generally seen by themselves searching for places to rest or to feed. However, when it is time to mate, the male butterfly searches for a female using one of two methods. The first is described as patrolling, where the male butterfly flies over an area searching for a female. The second is called perching, where the male will sit on a tall plant and wait for the female to come by. Once a male recognizes a female of his species, he starts the mating ritual.
Male butterflies are able to identify females of his species by sight using the wing color and pattern. Once a female is identified, the male flies closer and releases a chemical scent called a pheromone, and starts a courtship dance.
These dances involve flying in patterns that are specific to each butterfly species. The female will join the male if she is interested. After the courtship dance is complete, the male and female join their bodies end to end, facing in the opposite direction. The male butterfly will often mate several times during its short life, while the female will only mate once.
After mating, the female will search for the correct plant species on which to lay her eggs. The plant species is critical, as the hatching caterpillars must have the correct food to eat to survive.
Typically, butterfly species will lay up to 100 eggs, but only a few eggs fully develop into healthy adults. The eggs are susceptible to weather, disease and predators such as ants, spiders and birds. The eggs need to be placed where they are kept warm, and at the right level of humidity.
Butterflies are cold-blooded and need temperatures above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and preferably above 70 to be active. On cool days they bask with outstretched wings on a rock or other flat surface to store up heat energy. The dark patterns on many butterfly wings help the insects absorb solar energy. On cloudy, cool or windy days, most butterflies remain in protected spots.
Because butterflies are attracted to flowers, it is easy to plant a garden that both you and they can enjoy. A butterfly-friendly garden contains both adult nectar plants and caterpillar host plants. Additionally, butterfly gardens often attract hummingbirds.
Choose appropriate host and nectar plants for butterflies that are native. Caterpillars often use only a single species of host plant, or a single group of closely related plants. For example, milkweed is the only host plant for monarch butterflies, while dill and parsley are hosts for black swallowtails.
Adult butterflies prefer purple, red, yellow, orange or pink blossoms, flat-topped or clustered flowers, and short flower tubes. A well-planned butterfly garden has blooming flowers from spring to early autumn, providing a continuous food source. Butterflies are also attracted to weedy areas. Leaving an area left unmown and allowed to grow naturally may entice butterflies into your yard.
Be careful when using pesticides. Insecticides will kill both beneficial and nuisance insects. Herbicides may eliminate sources of food for caterpillars and butterflies. Areas managed for butterfly conservation should have minimal or no pesticides used. Master Gardener volunteers with Cornell Cooperative Extension can provide resources if you feel the need to spray.
To further enhance a butterfly garden, place a few rocks in sunny areas to give butterflies a good basking surface. Also, provide wet sand or mud. Males will often gather at wet sand patches and mud puddles. This behavior, called puddling, provides minerals and other nutrients that the males "gift" to females during mating!
I cannot imagine a world without these fascinating creatures. We can all take steps to help the survival of butterflies by working to reduce our impact on the environment and provide habitat.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.