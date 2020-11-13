Eco Talk: How to safely use disinfectants during COVID-19

Sanitizers reduce microbes, but do not make any claims to control viruses. Thus, we cannot expect sanitizers to completely disinfect or eliminate viruses like COVID-19. Because they claim to reduce microbes, sanitizers are considered pesticides and are therefore regulated. However, depending on where they are used, one of two agencies regulates their use. Hand sanitizer, for instance, is meant to control microbes on human skin and is therefore regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while surface sanitizers, such as wipes or sprays, should not be used on skin and are regulated by the EPA. Please check the product label to determine whether a product can be used on your skin.

All disinfectants are registered with the EPA and regulated under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. Like all antimicrobial pesticides, to become registered they had to demonstrate their ability to control the microbes they claim to control. Disinfectants can control bacteria, fungi and viruses. However, disinfectants are not cleaners. Because microbes can be shielded from disinfectants by grime, disinfectants are only effective if you first clean the surface before you disinfect.

Sterilizers will kill all forms of microbes, including spores, and are used primarily in medical facilities.

