Eco Talk: How to spot the tree-eating gypsy moth

Spraying for gypsy moths can be expensive, plus timing is everything. The caterpillars are also controlled naturally by birds, rodents, parasites and disease. It has also been determined that temperature extremes will reduce populations. The cold temperatures this spring actually delayed their hatching in some areas until the middle of May into early June.

It takes about seven weeks for the newly hatched larvae to mature. As they reach maturity, they can eat approximately one square foot of leaf surface in a single day. Once mature, they go into a cocoon and emerge from July into August as adults. The female does not fly, but the male does. As they mate, the female lays the eggs, which then overwinter, and the cycle starts over again.

Don’t become confused if you see a lookalike, as eastern tent caterpillars look similar to the gypsy moth caterpillar. It is the red dots on the gypsy moth caterpillar that sets them apart from the tent caterpillar. Both are destructive pests; however, the tent caterpillar tends to be a localized outbreak, while the gypsy moth is widespread.

If you want to sample your woodlot or forest to determine next season’s potential for an outbreak, the DEC provides sampling protocol and the data you collect is valuable to them, if you want to share it for the annual tracking.

More information on gypsy moth management and control can be found on the Cornell University Insect Diagnostic Laboratory's website at idl.entomology.cornell.edu/wp-content/uploads/gypsy-moth.pdf.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

