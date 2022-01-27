Eco Talk: How to start vegetable plants from seed indoors

During these cold winter days, it is hard to not think about working in the vegetable garden. For those who do enjoy this hobby, now is a good time for backyard gardeners to begin thinking about and planning for starting plants from seed. Some advantages to starting seeds include selecting from a wide range of varieties and control over plant quality, and it typically costs less than buying transplants.

Gardeners who start seeds indoors usually begin researching varieties and placing orders during the winter months. Every year, the Cornell Garden-Based Learning program in the Department of Horticulture at Cornell (http://gardening.cals.cornell.edu/) makes the selection process a little easier for gardeners. It produces an annual publication, “Selected List of Vegetable Varieties for Gardeners in New York State,” that is a useful resource and potential time-saver for busy garden enthusiasts. This website also has a lot of useful information related to backyard gardening.

Some vegetables, like beans, corn and carrots, do better when directly seeded into the soil, while others, like tomatoes and peppers, need to be started before planting into the garden. Also, different seeds and plants need to be planted at different times. Broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower should be started about six to eight weeks before the last frost date. Lettuce would be planted at the same time, but only needs two to three weeks to start from seed. Cucumbers, melons, squash and pumpkins require two to three weeks before planting in late May. Peppers and eggplants need five to eight weeks. Tomatoes are planted six to eight weeks before the last frost date. There are many websites that help to determine the last frost date, which for the Finger Lakes region is between May 10 and May 20.

To successfully start seeds, a supplemental light source is necessary. A sunny window will not provide enough light for the plants to thrive. There are many types of lights available; however, fluorescent tubes work best and are inexpensive. For the best results, two double-tube fixtures are recommended. Special plant growth bulbs are available, but they are expensive and not necessary when two cool white bulbs and two warm light bulbs will work by alternating them in the fixture. The light fixtures need to be adjustable so they can be raised as the plants grow. The bulbs should be 4 to 6 inches above the foliage. The plants will need 12 to 16 hours of light per day. Additionally, consider using an automatic timer to avoid forgetting to turn the lights on or off.

There are many options for containers to start the seeds. Those available at garden stores are considered to be the most convenient. If convenience is not that important to you, consider using containers you may have already on hand. Containers should be at least 3 inches deep and have a hole or holes in the bottom for drainage. The containers need to be clean, especially if they have previously grown plants.

Using a commercial seed starting mixture is ideal. You can create your own “soil-less” mix with many recipes available online. Do not use soil from outside, as it could introduce insects or diseases to your tender seedlings.

Take time to read the back of the seed package for any special planting instructions. Don't forget to label the containers with the name of the variety and the date you planted the seeds. Water carefully, making sure the planting medium is kept evenly moist but not wet. The "soil" should be kept at a temperature above 70 degrees.

Begin fertilizing the seedlings once the first set of true leaves appears. Continue to fertilize at half strength every two to three weeks. Depending on the size of the containers used, the seedlings may need to be transplanted into larger pots.

A week or so before it is time to transplant the seedlings into the garden, allow them to harden off. Do this by increasing their exposure to the outside and sunlight slowly each day. This is accomplished by placing them outside in a place protected from the sun and wind for a couple of hours, then increasing the exposure time each day. After a few days, start to gradually expose them to more sun.

Starting seeds at home is a great way to bring your vegetable garden to the next level. Don’t forget to consider container gardening if you do not have access or a good location for a garden. For more information about starting seeds and backyard gardening, contact the Master Gardener Volunteers with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

