Eco Talk: How to take part in Earth Day during COVID-19

So much concern was generated about the amount of environmental pollution during the first Earth Day that on Dec. 2, 1970, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was formed.

Earth Day expanded globally in 1990, with participation of over 200 million people from 141 countries. The focus of Earth Day 1990 was increasing recycling efforts worldwide. Earth Day 2000 saw 5,000 environmental groups in 184 countries reaching hundreds of millions of people with a focus on global warming and the need for clean energy. Earth Day 2010 resulted in a climate rally at the National Mall, in Washington, D.C., where a global tree planting project was introduced. Still successful today, the Canopy Project engaged 22,000 partners in 192 countries during the 2010 Earth Day observations.

As Americans observed Earth Day in 2016, a Gallup Poll found that 42% of Americans identified themselves as environmentalists, which was down from 76% in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Earth Day serves as a reminder to consider the threats our planet faces and seek ways to protect the environment. There are things each of us, as individuals, can do to manage and reduce our environmental impact.