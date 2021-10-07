Eco Talk: How we can save trees from climate, invasive species threats

Trees are recognized by everyone, and I cannot imagine our landscape without them. Trees are an important part of the Earth’s biomass, providing many benefits. Trees have been described as Earth’s lungs or vacuum cleaner, as they exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

There are close to 60,000 tree species worldwide. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website, there are over 100 different tree species in the state’s forests, which are owned both privately and publicly. New York City, in 2020, reported to have 168 different tree species, which includes some in botanical gardens.

In general, people are able to recognize a few common tree species, especially this time of year as the leaves start to change. Yet most say all trees look alike. Trees are often taken for granted and assumed they will always be there. As a global society, we need to begin to understand the important role trees play in the environment.