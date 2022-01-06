Eco Talk: How you can help Cayuga County's hemlock trees against pest

Hemlock woolly adelgid is a tiny invasive insect originating in East Asia and one that has received a lot of attention since its confirmation in 2012 in Cayuga County. This aphid-like insect was first discovered on the east coast in Virginia in 1951. By 1985 it made its way to New York, where it was first identified in the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island, and has since spread.

The HWA attacks eastern hemlock trees in forests and ornamental hemlock trees found in residential landscaping. It feeds on the hemlock tree’s young twigs by sucking the sap, causing the tree’s buds to die and needles to dry out and drop from the plant prematurely. The continuous feeding causes the infected hemlock tree stress, with the tree usually dying within four to 10 years following the first HWAs invading it.

The eastern hemlock is a key species in our natural landscape. It grows well in shade and is very long-lived. Some of the oldest trees in New York are estimated to be over 700 years old. These iconic trees line the fabulous gorges, ravines and streambanks around the Finger Lakes, helping to make this region a tourist destination, plus they provide environmental benefits.

The eastern hemlock excels at growing in areas other trees have trouble growing in. It provides shade for the waterways it lines, for animals that live on the land and in the water. The cool, dark and sheltered environments the hemlocks create provide food, protection and ideal conditions for salamanders, migrating birds and unique plant communities in our area. The hemlock trees help protect against erosion and sediment runoff from the landscape, thus providing an additional layer of defense for water quality in our lakes. Their shade also helps cool warm water temperatures to maintain conditions suitable for freshwater fish, such as brook trout.

In addition to HWA, eastern hemlocks are also susceptible to other pests, including elongate hemlock scale, rust diseases, hemlock tip blight and mites. There are various integrated pest management options available to control hemlock tree pests. These include cultural controls, which discourage pest invasion of the trees; chemical controls, which includes the use of pesticides and biopesticides; and biological controls, where beneficial organisms are used to manage the target pest.

If you are interested in learning more about identifying and managing pests of hemlock trees, consider registering for a webinar scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 presented by the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6134908063344182542.

The New York State Hemlock Initiative integrates research, management and outreach to conserve New York state’s hemlocks and coordinates the efforts of landowners, state and federal agencies, government officials and concerned citizens statewide to partner in hemlock tree conservation throughout New York. More information can be found on their website.

The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Biocontrol Research Lab opened in 2017 and is based at Cornell University. Since 2008, research has been underway seeking biocontrol(s) for HWA. Research continues on two insect species, a beetle and a silver fly, known to prey on the HWA in the Pacific Northwest, with the hope they can become established in New York and serve as effective biological control.

Current efforts are focused on increasing the number of both species as they continue to be released into target areas. It is critical to build the number of predators in the target area to protect the surviving hemlock trees. More information about this work can be found on the New York State Hemlock Initiative’s website.

Preventing the spread of HWA with biological controls is considered to be the most effective way long-term to stop the damage it is causing. However, chemical treatment of individual trees is currently the best way to conserve hemlocks on the landscape. If you are interested in managing your hemlock trees or suspect a new infestation, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183 or send an email to cayuga@cornell.edu so we may help you access proper resources. Also, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association website at owla.org has information about the Owasco Hemlock Hunters, who are dedicated to surveying the hemlock stand and identifying struggling trees.

The eastern hemlock is an important tree in our region. It is estimated that hemlocks make up 10% of the tree population in the Owasco Lake watershed, and are one third of the tree species. Imagine what our local landscapes might look like without these stunning trees and the potentially dramatic changes to the current ecosystem they are protecting.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

