New York state is preparing to kick off its annual Invasive Species Awareness Week from June 5 to June 11. This is an annual campaign to promote knowledge and understanding of invasive species and the harm they cause by providing a wide range of activities across the state and showing people how to stop the spread of invasive species.

Invasive species are organisms that are introduced to an area outside of their native range and cause, or have the potential to cause, harm to the environment, economy or human health. Characteristics of invasive species include the ability to establish easily, produce a large number of offspring, grow quickly and disperse over a wide area. They can out-compete and displace native species. Some examples you may of have heard of include water chestnut, hydrilla, Eurasian watermilfoil, emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid and spotted lanternfly.

Invasive species control can be costly. It is easier and cheaper to prevent them than it is to remove them once they are here. More information on invasive species, and a schedule of Invasive Species Awareness Week events in the Finger Lakes region, can be found on the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management website at fingerlakesinvasives.org/nyisaw23.

For Invasive Species Awareness Week, the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency is sponsoring a training on the use of the iMapInvasives app using grant funds from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Protection Fund to the Finger Lakes Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance.

One of the first steps in understanding the impact or potential impact of invasive species is to know where they are. iMapInvasives is a geographic information systems-based online tool that people can use to share and manage information on locations of invasive species, treatment efforts and effectiveness, and areas where invasive species were looked for but not found. This helps to alert people to new locations of invasive species, clarify known distributions of infestations, identify gaps in survey or treatment efforts, and inform predictive distribution models. After the training, as an iMapInvasives user, you can report locations of invasive species through an app on your phone. On your computer, you can visit nyimapinvasives.org to search the database to see where invasive species have been found in New York.

The iMapInvasives app training will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Owasco Flats Nature Preserve. This training will also include a short hike and invasive species identification session. Registration is required. You can register by contacting me at mwunderlich@cayugacounty.us or (315) 253-1107.

The FLPRISM also has two volunteer programs this summer. One is the Macrophyte Survey Program. This is a volunteer program designed to monitor lakes, ponds or rivers to help detect aquatic invasive species. If you have access to the water, you can participate. Once you attend a training session, you throw a rake into your water body every two weeks from June through October and tell them what plants you find using a phone, tablet or computer. To find out more information or to register, visit https://forms.gle/TmyVKJVc1UKjfk9D6 or email Amy Slentz at aslentz@hws.edu.

The second is the Trail Survey Program. This is a volunteer program designed to monitor our natural spaces and help identify terrestrial invasive plant infestations. After you attend a training session, you hike the trail of your choice once a month during June, July and August and tell them if you find any invasive plants using a special app on your phone. To find out more information, email Matt Gallo at gallo@hws.edu or, to register, visit forms.gle/fWJu7HqNLQKsAuAZ7.

Other things you can do to protect Cayuga County from invasive species include learning about what species may or may not be invasive to your area, so you know not to purchase or move them into your area. You can buy and burn local firewood. You can clean your boots before and after hiking and clean, drain and dry your watercraft, trailers and gear before moving to a new area. You can learn about invasive plants commonly used in gardening and learn which native plants you can use instead. You can be a responsible aquarium owner and never release plants or pets from fish tanks into the environment. Together, we can protect Cayuga County.

Reminder: A Tire Round-Up will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett. There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches outside diameter. Tires 31 to 36 inches outside diameter, are $5 each. For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/699/Solid-Waste-Management-and-Recycling.