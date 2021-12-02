Eco Talk: How you can recycle your Christmas tree in Cayuga County

It is the start of the holiday season, and the recent cold temperatures and snowfall may have you thinking about getting a fresh Christmas tree. If a fresh tree is in your future, there are several local farms providing trees that are precut, or you can cut them. The Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York website can help you to find a nearby tree farm if you simply type in your zip code. Depending on how far you want to travel, you can have hundreds of farms to choose from.

There are several reasons to consider a locally or at least New York-grown tree. The first is keeping your money local, as Christmas tree sales generates an estimated $13.8 million worth of economic impact statewide. More than 300,000 New York-grown trees are sold each year from 750 farms. New York ranks sixth in the U.S. for the number of acres dedicated to growing Christmas trees. Also, the fresher the tree, the longer it will hold its needles.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, in 2019 32% of the real Christmas trees purchased were from Christmas tree farms, 24% from a large box chain store, 17% from a retail lot, 13% from a nursery or garden center, and the rest from nonprofit groups, online, etc. While many local growers sell wholesale, these trees are often cut weeks in advance and their quality may decline.

When using a fresh tree, try not to bring it inside too early. Trees that are cut early may not hold up well inside, especially if you like to have them up well before the holiday, or leave them up into the new year. Trees that hold up the best are those that have had a chance to experience a prolonged cold spell, so they become dormant. Also, keeping them in water helps extend their time indoors.

Want to determine how fresh a precut tree is? Simply bend a needle or two. If the needle breaks, the tree is not as fresh as bending a needle and having it spring back. This is also a good test for determining when your tree has been inside long enough and needs to be recycled. A second test is to pick the tree a few inches off the ground and bump the base of the trunk on the ground. If a few needles fall it is OK, but if there is a cascade of needles, take a pass and look for another tree, perhaps on a different lot.

Worried about “bugs” in a freshly cut tree? Some insects may have selected your tree to survive the winter prior to harvest. Generally, any insect that comes with your tree is not a threat to you, your home or its contents. To avoid any unwelcome guests, leave your tree in the garage or porch for a few days before bringing it into the house, allowing these insects to wake up there rather than in your home. Plus, this gives the tree time to adjust from the cold temperatures outdoors, and not become shocked upon coming inside.

When you purchase a precut tree, be sure to cut an inch off the bottom to allow the tree to take up water. If you cut your own tree, be sure to place it in water as soon as you arrive home. Trees will take up water, which helps them remain fresher through the holiday season.

Some consider cutting a Christmas tree to be bad for the environment. I disagree, as these trees are grown on farms and are intended to be harvested. Christmas tree farms create local jobs and support the local economy, in addition to providing open space and wildlife habitat.

Cayuga County residents can recycle their trees through the Trade-a-Tree program, which is sponsored by the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. Once free of decorations, tinsel, wraps and any other foreign objects, bring your Christmas trees to the Natural Resources Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, during the following times:

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27-29

• 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 30

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3-7

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10-14

Trees that are dropped off will be chipped into mulch and used in public works projects. You will get a certificate for a white spruce seedling that will be available this spring at the Soil and Water Conservation District's tree and shrub sale. This is a good way to keep trees from being landfilled or dumped by the side of the road.

If you have questions about the Trade-a-Tree program, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4. This year, consider supporting the local economy, giving back to the environment and letting the Christmas spirit live on by recycling your New York-grown tree.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

